Explained: How rescheduled India vs England fifth Test will impact World Test Championship

Last year in August, India’s five-match away series against England officially kicked off the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2021-23). The series, coming just two months after India’s WTC final defeat to New Zealand in Southampton, was scheduled to consist of five Tests, although only four Tests were played. The fifth Test that was slated to take place from 10 September, 2021, was later rescheduled to 1 July this year after COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp disrupted the match from going forward back then.

India, led by Virat Kohli back then, currently enjoy a 2-1 lead after having registered victories at Lord’s and the Kennington Oval.

However, things have changed quite a lot for both teams since then. Rohit Sharma has taken over Team India captaincy across formats with coach Rahul Dravid at the helm, while for England, it’s Ben Stokes the captain and Brendon McCullum the coach who will look to take the team forward.

However, India have been dealt with a major blow ahead of the Test, with Rohit being tested positive for COVID-19. Reports state that Jasprit Bumrah would be leading the side in Rohit’s absence, but nothing has been confirmed by the BCCI as of yet.

From fond memories of playing in England to the funniest nicknames given to him by his teammates. 👍👍 @imShard shares it all as #TeamIndia gear up for the rescheduled #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston. 👌 👌 - By @RajalArora Full interview 🎥⬇️https://t.co/kewiZpuSmp pic.twitter.com/YjbjbF7mPp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2022

Test series like these add more context to the relevance of the game thanks to the World Test Championship, which was introduced in 2019. The first cycle ended in June 2021 with New Zealand beating India in the final, and the second cycle began two months later in August that year.

So, what does this fixture hold as far as the WTC is concerned? Let’s find out:

India better-placed, England in trouble

India seem to be better-placed in the WTC table at the moment. They find themselves third with 58.33 percent points, having won six out of 11 games and lost only three. Meanwhile, England find in a rather troublesome position with just 28.89 percentage points and having won just four out of 15 games. Before the home series against New Zealand, England’s situation was even worse, having won just the one game this WTC cycle, but a 3-0 clean sweep over the Black Caps seem to have boosted the spirits. Yet, it might be too late for Stokes and Co to remain in contention for the final. An Ashes defeat and the series defeat to West Indies haven’t helped their case, thus the low percentage.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, even if England win the fifth Test against India, clean sweep South Africa and Pakistan at home and away respectively, their percentage of points would stand just above 50, which will not be enough.

India, meanwhile, have seven Tests scheduled. The fifth Test, four Tests against Australia at home and two Tests away at Bangladesh.

Should Australia lose the series to India, India’s percentage would climb to 74.53, which could be enough to reach the final.

Advantage Australia

They may have played just two series across this cycle of the WTC, but Australia still hold a healthy percentage of 75. The Aussies have still to play four Test series (11 Tests in total) and should they win four of the five Tests at home, Pat Cummins and Co would hope to win at least two matches in Asia in order to take their points percentage to 65.

South Africa are placed second with 71.43 percentage points from three series played. The Proteas play West Indies at home, and England and Australia away.

Pakistan have a good chance with five of the seven scheduled Tests being at home. The play three Tests against England and two against New Zealand, and they travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests. Five victories should see Pakistan at 65 percentage points or more.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have played just three series so far, but things look tough for them already, at least on paper.

Their two-Test series against Australia started on Wednesday with the first Test. They then host Pakistan and play away in New Zealand. Sri Lanka have stiff competition in India, South Africa and Australia (who remain frontrunners for the final), despite the Lankans’ percentage of 55.56 after three series.

