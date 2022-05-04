Explained: All you need to know about FairBreak Invitational

The FairBreak Invitational 2022 is scheduled to take place in Dubai in May 2022 and is an ICC sanctioned tournament. The competition organised by Cricket Hong Kong will comprise of six teams which will have players from all around the globe. This is the inaugural edition of the competition.

When is the tournament beginning?

The first match will be played on 4th May, 2022 between Falcons and Warriors while 9th May, 2022 and 13th May, 2022 will be the rest days. Both the semi-finals are slated to be played on 14th May 2022, while third place playoff and the final will be held on 15th May 2022.

How many teams and players will be a part of the tournament?

There will be six teams which will be taking part in the inaugural season while there will be ninety players from 36 countries who will feature in the competition. Among these, 40 from ICC full members and 50 from associate members.

Where can we watch the matches LIVE?

The matches can be watched on Eurosport. For India, FanCode will be doing the streaming for the games.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for the competition hasn't been disclosed.

Why are Indian players not a part of the competition?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn't allow the players to take part in the tournament as the schedule clashes the the domestic women’s T20 league.

“The Indian players were not allowed as the meet clashes with the domestic women’s T20 league. Also, key international players require adequate rest before the Women’s T20 Challenge," a BCCI official said according to Hindustan Times.

What does founder of FairBreak Shaun Martyn has to say?

Shaun Martyn believes that the talent that the women's cricketers possess needs some good exposure.

“It’s time for this to happen. The quality of play in the women’s game is so exceptional that it demands this level of attention," Martyn said according to EmergingCricket.com.

“The audience for this event – and FairBreak as a movement – is diverse, and the opportunity is immense with playing talent spread globally, not just in traditional cricket markets. The time for this is now.”

Teams:

Warriors: Sindhu Sriharsha (captain), Georgia Redmayne, Hayley Matthews, Kathryn Bryce, Mignon du Preez, Shamilia Connell, Esha Oza, Mariana Martinez, Udeshika Prabodhani, Celeste Raack, Shameelah Mosweu, Yasmeen Khan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Jennifer Alumbro, Bella Poon

Tornadoes: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Sterre Kalis, Andrea-Mae Zepeda, Sophie Devine, Katy Martin, Sune Luus, Chanida Sutthiruang, Marry-Anne Musonda, Sita Rana Magar, Divya Saxena, Aliya Riaz, Winifred Duraisingam, Maryam Bibi, Ntasha Miles, Diana Baig

Barmy Army: Heather Knight (captain), Selina Solman, Tara Norris, Deandra Dottin, Henriette Ishimwe, Laura Wolvaardt, Kavisha Kumari, Iqra Sahar, Fatima Sana, Rumana Ahmed, Shemaine Campbell, Roberta Moretti Avery, Laura Cardoso, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Rubina Chhetri

South Coast Sapphires: Sana Mir (captain), Maryam Omar, Jade Allen, Grace Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Emma Lai, Shebani Bhaskar, Natasha Farrant, Elyse Villani, Kim Garth, Geetika Kodali, Babette de Leede, Kary Chan, Christine Lovino, Gaby Lewis

Spirit: Bismah Maroof (captain), Chaya Mughal, Natthakan Chantam, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Diviya GK, Fatuma Kibasu, Shizuka Miyaji, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce, Betty Chan, Nattaya Boochatham, Nicola Carey, Yasmin Daswani, Ayabonga Khaka,

Falcons: Suzie Bates (captain), Danni Wyatt, Marizanne Kapp, Mariko Hil, Theetha Satish, Britney Cooper, Sornnarin Tipooch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Kaia Arua, Chritina Gough, Anju Gurung, Marina Lamplough, Gunjan Shukla, Chamari Athapaththu, Jahanara Alam

Schedule:

4th May, 2022

9:30pm: Falcons vs Warriors

5th May, 2022

5:30pm: Tornadoes vs Sapphires

9:30pm: Barmy Army vs Spirit

6th May, 2022

5:30pm: Falcons vs Barmy Army

9:30pm: Warriors vs Tornadoes

7th May, 2022

5:30pm: Spirit vs Falcons

9:30 pm: Warriors vs Sapphires

8th May, 2022

5:30pm: Spirit vs Sapphires

9:30pm: Barmy Army vs Tornadoes

9th May, 2022

REST DAY

10TH May, 2022

5:30pm: Spirit vs Warriors

9:30pm: Barmy Army vs Sapphires

11th May, 2022

5:30pm: Falcons vs Sapphires

9:30pm: Tornadoes vs Spirit

12th May, 2022

5:30pm: Tornadoes vs Falcons

9:30pm: Warriors vs Barmy Army

13th May, 2022

REST DAY

14th May, 2022

5:30pm: Semifinal 1

9:30pm: Semifinal 2

15th May, 2022

5:30pm: Third Place match

9:30pm: FINAL

