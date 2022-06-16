'Expectations hurts': Rahul Tewatia expresses disappointment after Team India snub for Ireland T20Is

The Indian team led by Hardik Pandya will be up against Ireland away from home later this month. The squad for the fixtures was announced on 15th June, 2022.

Batter Rahul Tripathi has been rewarded for his performance in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 while Sanju Samson has also been picked up. Rahul Tewatia, who impressed with his finishing skills, missed the bus and the left-handed batter expressed disappointment on the snub in a social media post.

"Expectations hurts", Tewatia wrote on Twitter. He was a part of Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the IPL and played an important role in the side's winning triumph.

Expectations hurts 😒😒 — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

The T20I series between India and Ireland will comprise of two matches. The first encounter will be held on 26th June, 2022 while the second will take place on 28th June, 2022. Both the matches will be played in Dublin.

India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

