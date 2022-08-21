Exclusive: Virat Kohli has to score runs to prove worth… else will just be excess baggage, says Danish Kaneria

We are building up to the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup as the two sides are set to lock horns after the T20 World Cup fixture last year. The Babar Azam-led unit outclassed India when the two sides met last time and now Rohit Sharma-led unit would look to settle scores. There have been a lot of changes in the Indian camp after the T20 World Cup last year and the think tank is now led by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

Talking about the big clash, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost.com, throws light on the two sides and why it’s crucial for Kohli to be back among the runs.

Excerpts:

First things first, India vs Pakistan after a long time, how excited are you?

Talking about the game, then I’m very much excited, but as a cricketer it’s just another game. However, it will be a battle as Pakistan broke the jinx in 2021 T20 World Cup. Also, India will have the advantage as they have played numerous games after the World Cup, while Pakistan have played only few. I’m hoping that this time the clash between arch-rivals is exciting unlike the last time when it was a one-sided match.

Coming to Asia Cup fixture, how do you rate two teams? Have India done enough in last 12 months to change the T20 World Cup result?

India have made many changes since they lost the World Cup match against Pakistan last year and even Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as the captain, but the Men in Green have not made any changes in their squad nor they have given opportunities to youngsters to develop their game at the highest level. They don’t have Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali currently and their middle order is weak. Pakistan will be dependent on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. In the bowling department, Pakistan only relies on Shaheen Shah Afridi (who has now been ruled out of Asia Cup).

The problem is that Pakistan are demotivating their up-and-coming players by not giving them consistent opportunities, while India have their B and C team as well, which includes a good bunch of players. However, for India the issue is that KL Rahul is coming back from a groin injury. He will play the ODI series against Zimbabwe through which only one can judge his form and fitness. Also, it is not yet clear at which position Virat Kohli will bat as there’s a big question mark on his form. No doubt, Kohli is a big name but he has to score runs to prove his worth, otherwise he will be just excess baggage that Team India won’t be able to carry.

He does have the backing of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid but still, Kohli has to score runs as many youngsters like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav are waiting to take his place in the team. Also, India have included many spinners in their Asia Cup squad, while Pakistan have gone with pacers.

Talking about India, then they will come up with a better show than their 2021 World Cup performance as unlike Kohli, Rohit will utilise R Ashwin’s experience. Also, there is a youngster Ravi Bishnoi, who bowls like Anil Kumble and has impressed many. Then, there’s Arshdeep Singh, who made an impact in his maiden series by winning ‘Player of the Series’ award. The way he bowls with the new ball and even in death overs, it’s phenomenal.

Also, there’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Avesh Khan, who have been expensive and inconsistent. I would have picked Mohammed Shami or Mohammad Siraj instead of Avesh. On the other hand, Pakistan will be dependent on pacers — Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf. But Pakistan have not developed any proper all-rounder, nor have they tried to.

What’s your prediction for the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan?

It’s too early to predict the result, but I would say India has 60 per cent chance of winning the match as India have played more T20 matches since the World Cup in 2021 and they have better combination of players, and the mindset of team also looks good. However, Pakistan will have the 40 per cent chance of winning the match as Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are in great form.

