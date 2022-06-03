'Exciting would be an understatement': Twitter reacts as 17 wickets fall at Lord's on Day 1 of ENG vs NZ Test

As many as 17 wickets fell on the first day of the Lord’s Test between England and New Zealand. England seamers were rampant under the captaincy of Ben Stokes. Led by James Anderson and debutant 23-year-old debutant Matthew Potts, who took four wickets apiece, they demolished New Zealand for 132.

However, the day was going to be even more chaotic as, after a rather sedate start, England suffered a similar collapse, which has been their big problem area in the recent past. When stumps were drawn, England were tottering at 116 for 7, and New Zealand would now fancy getting a slim first-innings lead on the second morning.

For the Black Caps, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Trent Boult picked up two wickets while Colin de Grandhomme got the prized scalp of Joe Root. The start was a positive one for England as Alex Lees and Zak Crawley put together 59 runs for the first wicket. However, the collapse saw them stumble to 116 for 7.

It was a disappointing day for England as Jack Leach, who cannot catch a break, suffered a concussion after an awkward fall on the field. He was replaced by leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who became England's first-ever Test substitute after making a late dash from Manchester.

At stumps, Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad were on the crease and they would hope to drag England over New Zealand and get to a sizeable lead. New Zealand, however, would want to dismantle the tail and get cracking with the bat.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this chaotic day at Lord’s:

The 17-wicket haul on Day 1 of the Lord's Test has increased excitement for the rest of the encounter. It remains to be seen which team manages to triumph over the other.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.