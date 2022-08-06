Amid India’s tour of the West Indies, former Caribbean pacer Winston Benjamin has come forward seeking assistance for the development of Cricket West Indies. The West Indies cricket board has been suffering from financial problems for a long period of time and this has led to several tiffs between the players and the board. Though the situation seems quite stable now for the core national squad, the budding players of the country still lack enough equipment. In a YouTube interview with veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar, Winston Benjamin sought the help of other countries to overcome the tough conditions being experienced by his board.

After discussing the present condition of West Indies cricket, he noted that he shares a good bonding with some Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin. He urged them to give attention to the issue. However, the pacer mentioned that he is not looking for any monetary donation. Watch:



While talking to Vimal Kumar, he shared a short message for the Master Blaster saying, “Mr Tendulkar, could you assist me if you were in my position?” The pacer also shared his phone number on the camera. Winston Benjamin also thanked Mohammad Azharuddin for responding to his proposal. “He sent some equipment. Congratulations Azhar! And thank you very much for your assistance. Stay in touch,” Benjamin added later.

In recent times, franchise cricket has become quite popular across the globe and has given recognition to many young prodigies. According to Winston Benjamin, it may provide a perfect platform for young players from different countries, but it won’t bring any change to cricket at the grassroots level. He asserted, “Previously, we used to have a tournament in Sharjah where it just became a benefit game for cricketers from different countries. I don’t want 20000 US dollars and all I want is somebody to say ‘here is some equipment- 10-15 bats.’ So that, I can give them to the youngsters.”

Winston Benjamin did not have a longer career for the West Indies national squad. During his journey between 1986 and 1995, the right-arm pacer featured in 21 Tests and 85 ODIs for the Islanders and scalped a total of 161 wickets.

