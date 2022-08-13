'Jasprit Bumrah could miss T20 World Cup due to 'prolonged' injury,' fears ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria fears lethal India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ‘might miss’ the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, stressing that with Bumrah being injury-prone, things could only get worse.

Bumrah, who scalped 10 wickets in the limited-overs series against England in the United Kingdom, sustained a back injury and will miss the Asia Cup in the UAE, which begins on 27 August.

Bumrah, though, had not travelled with the squad to West Indies and has also been rested for the upcoming three ODIs against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Kaneria termed Bumrah’s injury as ‘bad news’ for India.

“No doubt, Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class bowler who bowls terrific yorkers. But because his back injury has prolonged a little, I fear he might miss the T20 World Cup later this year. I hear there are doubts over his fitness. We know that Bumrah, with the action he has, is injury-prone. And that will only get worse,” Kaneria said on his official YouTube channel.

“And that is what has happened. He might not be able to take part in the T20 World Cup in Australia. That is a bad news for India,” continued the 41-year-old.

However, despite the injury setback, Kaneria looked at the positives as well for Team India, adding that this provides an opportunity for other bowlers to step up, particularly Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep made his senior India debut in a T20I against England in July, and has thus far scalped nine wickets in six T20Is.

“But the good thing is India have played other bowlers in his place. And they have found Arshdeep Singh in his place. He bowls brilliantly in the death overs, and he will have vital role there. He was recently the player of the series against West Indies and he has stepped up whenever India wanted him to. Additionally, they have played the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is already there,” added the Karachi-born cricketer.

India will be in action at the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE later in August. Rohit Sharma-led India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match on 28 August.

