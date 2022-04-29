Everything about it was wrong: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting on no-ball row

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and assistant coach Pravin Amre got involved in a controversy during the side’s encounter against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium.

With DC needing 36 in the final over, Rovman Powell hit McCoy for three sixes on the trot. McCoy had missed the length on the third delivery and bowled a full toss but the umpires didn’t call for a waist-height no-ball. The decision didn’t really go well with the Delhi Capitals side.

A visibly irritated DC dug out lashed out at the umpires. In fact, Amre marched to the middle and had a heated exchange with the umpires. Eventually the on-field decision sustained and the Capitals later lost the match by 15 runs.

Reacting to the incident, coach Ricky Ponting admitted that all that happened was wrong. The former Australian skipper further added that he had a chat about the incident with the team as well.

“It was all wrong, everything about it was wrong. The umpire was wrong but you have got to get on with it. For our players to demonstrate what they did and to have our assistant coach run onto the field, it's not anything we are happy with or proud of. I have spoken to the guys about that,” Ponting was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

“But KP (Kevin Pietersen), we have had a pretty tough time at DC over the last few weeks. We have had Covid cases, we have been locked in the hotel room and, I think, just all the frustration that built up. It was a close game and it all just came out there in that moment."

“That was a lion in the sand moment for us, it was the halfway time of the tournament. We said we would leave all that behind and move to the 2nd half of the tournament with a better attitude,” he added.

Ponting wasn’t a part of the game as he had been in isolation after one of his family members had tested positive for Covid-19 and he was deemed to be a close contact.

DC captain Pant was fined 100 percent of his match-fee while Shardul Thakur was also fined 50 percent of the match-fee. Amre was slapped with a one-match ban and was also fined 100 percent of his match-fee.

