England’s Barmy Army has long been famous for their enthusiastic posts regarding their cricket team. However, their recent video is sure to give you a boost of serotonin. The footage shared by the Barmy Army will leave you nostalgic about your childhood, especially if you played gully cricket. The clip praises the bowling skills of a young boy. The clip shows the boy bowling to a statue. The statue, which has a bat in its hand, is placed on the street in such a way that it looks like it is batting.

In the video, the boy throws the ball at the statue. The delivery bounces off the bat and goes straight into the hands of a man standing in as the fielder. The video ends as the little one celebrates his ‘wicket’.

England’s Barmy Army shared the video with the caption, “No footwork…” followed by a laughing emoji. The clip has garnered over 600,000 views. Watch:

Several users posted hilarious responses on the video, with many taking a dig at England’s current batting order.

Like Every English batsman now — Vikram karuppusamy (@naan_karuppu) August 20, 2022

Others praised the kid’s bowling skills.

Well bowled young’n. — WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) August 20, 2022

Some stated that they had seen many videos of kids bowling spin in England and wondered if the nation was going to produce “a generation of Shane Warnes”.

Have to say I've seen a lot of Twitter videos of English kids bowling leg spin, and they seem to have great actions and get lots of turn. Are we quietly breeding a generation of Shane Warnes? Maybe its part of climate change mitigation because the Jimmy Andersons will be obsolete — Byronic Enigma (@ByronicEnigma) August 20, 2022



A few people implied that equal attention should be given to the great catch as well.

Think people have seemed to have missed by (even tho it's a great bowl), that its caught at short leg too by hopefully a family member(probably dad) — Alan Morgan (@saladmate) August 20, 2022

One user even remarked that the kid should be inducted into the Test team.

That is a genius bit of bowling! And catching! How many times attempted before nailing the perfect delivery? Get him in the side now for the next test match! — Steve (@BearlyAwakeLion) August 20, 2022



England’s famed ‘bazball’ approach in Test cricket came under fire after the Ben Stokes-led unit lost to South Africa by an innings and 12 runs in the first game. The Three Lions put up a dismal performance with the bat in both innings, with only Ollie Pope going past 50 runs. The Proteas completely dominated the encounter, thanks to their fierce bowling attack. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje starred with the ball for the visitors.

England will be looking to reverse their fortunes when the two teams face off for the second Test at Manchester’s Old Trafford. The match will be held from 25 August.

