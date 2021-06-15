England Women vs India Women 2021: When and Where to Watch Matches on TV, Online and Live Streaming in India

The Indian women's cricket team are gearing up to face England in a one-off Test match after almost seven years since last featuring in the longest format of the game.

The last time they played Test cricket was back in 2014 when they travelled to England and later hosted South Africa.

It will be a tough task for India against one of the best sides but Mithali Raj's team has quality players in the ranks to battle it out for four days.

"I have not played much of red-ball cricket, I have played just two Tests. This time we got a chance to speak to Ajinkya Rahane, we picked his brains on how to bat in the longer format, mentally we are prepared," vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur said during a press conference.

Apart from the experience players like Mithali, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet, the Indian team will hope the likes of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues can impress in red-ball cricket.

Here's everything you need to know about the one-off four-day Test between India and England:

When is India vs England women's Test?

The India vs England women's Test match starts on 16 June.

What are the timings of India vs England Test?

The Day's play in the India vs England women's one-off Test will start at 3.30 PM IST with toss taking place at 3 PM on Day 1.

Where is India vs England women's Test?

The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England women's Test match?

The match will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD.

You can watch it online on SONLY LIV.

Squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.