  • ENG vs SL Live Score and updates T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka 136/5 after 19 overs vs England in Sydney

Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE SCORE (t20)

Sri Lanka Vs England At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 05 November, 2022

05 November, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

140/5 (19.1 ov)

Super 12 - Match 27
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Sri Lanka England
140/5 (19.1 ov) - R/R 7.3

Play In Progress

Wanindu Hasaranga - 9

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batting 22 21 3 0
Wanindu Hasaranga Batting 9 7 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mark Wood 2.1 0 26 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 127/5 (17.5)

13 (13) R/R: 9.75

Dasun Shanaka (C) 3(8) S.R (37.5)

c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood
ENG vs SL Live Score and updates T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka 136/5 after 19 overs vs England in Sydney

ENG vs SL Live Score and updates T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka 136/5 after 19 overs vs England in Sydney

England vs Sri Lanka Live Scores and updates T20 World Cup, ball-by-ball commentary: Sri Lanka started well in the powerplay and subsequently, but England have crawled back in the innings with some regular wickets.

14:59 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:

18.5 Four runs to Hasaranga. Nothing wrong from Sam Curran there, bowls a well-directed yorker as Hasaranga shuffles on the off-side. He has flicked it between his two legs at the end and that runs away to fine leg boundary. 
 
Sri Lanka: 136/5 after 19 overs  

14:55 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:

17.5 A faint edge and skipper Dasun Shanaka is out for three. Mark Wood's pace has troubled the batters. That was 147 kmps, and Shanaka tries to cut the ball, but gets an edge that goes straight to Jos Buttler. Shanaka has failed to play up to his calibre this World Cup. Dasun Shanaka c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 3 (8) 

14:48 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:

Brilliant 17th over from Sam Curran. Just three runs of it, against Sri Lanka's finishers in Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa!

Sri Lanka: 123/4 after 17 overs

14:44 (IST)
wkt

15.3 Patthum Nissanka departs after a fine innings. Adil Rashid's first wicket at the 2022 T20 World Cup! Nissanka comes down the ground to a short of good length delivery and lofts it over the bowler. Wanted to hit the straight sight screen, but doesn't get any timing on it. Chris Jordan, the sub fielder takes the catch almost 20 yards in from the boundary ropes. Pathum Nissanka c sub (CJ Jordan) b Rashid 67 (45) 

Sri Lanka: 121/4 after 16 overs

14:41 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:

14.6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa! Short ball, outside off stump and Rajapaksa just guides it over the slip cordon. Just opened the face of the bat as late as he could.
 
Sri Lanka: 116/3 after 15 overs 

14:39 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:
14.4 Woakes pitches up on the off-side and Nissanka has lofted it wide of mid-off towards the deep extra-cover. Excellent stuff by Nissanka.

14:37 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:

Dawid Malan is off the field. He probably pulled his hamstring or probably a groin injury, as he tried to chase the ball on the first ball of the 15th over.

14:35 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:

Stuart Broad with an important question!

14:32 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:

12.5 Rajapaksa gets his first boundary. And that's 100 for Sri Lanka. Stokes bowls short and wide outside the off stump. Rajapaksa cuts it over the backward point fielder and the ball rides over the boundary line after a couple of bounces. Interesting to see Rajapaksa's approach from here on.
 
Sri Lanka: 100/3 after 13 overs

14:29 (IST)
six

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:

12.2 Patthum Nissanka takes on Ben Stokes and has got a maximum! Pitched around middle and leg, Nissanka slogs it on the leg side, and that has gone between the square leg and deep mid-wicket to hit the advertisement board for six runs.

ENG vs SL Live Score and updates T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka 136/5 after 19 overs vs England in Sydney

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Score

The T20 World Cup has been a roller coaster ride. It started with a strange upset wherein Namibia defeated Sri Lanka. And as we come to the business end – the last match of Group 1, Sri Lanka have a chance to create an upset against England at the SCG. Though, the upset will not be as strange as in the tournament opener.

Sri Lanka are themselves eliminated after both Australia and New Zealand won yesterday. However, they have the pride to play for, and more importantly, for the hosts Australia.

The Asian Champions have a chance to do a favour to the defending champions. But it will be an uphill task against the giants and one of the tournament favourites England.

England, on paper, seem to have all bases covered. While they were not so clinical against New Zealand, their win against the Kiwis shall boost their confidence.

Sri Lanka will also be on the positive side after beating Afghanistan in their last match, and hopefully, the elimination will not play on their mind.

Sri Lanka’s head coach Chris Silverwood, who was England’s coach till recently, will have a serious opportunity for redemption of his removal from that position. He has been undoubtedly influential in Sri Lanka’s T20 development and the Asia Cup win in September.

It will be a cracking contest. England will be under pressure to stay alive in this tournament, whereas Sri Lanka will have nothing to lose and play as fearlessly as they can and put their best game to display.

Updated Date: November 05, 2022 14:59:57 IST

