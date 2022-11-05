Sri Lanka vs England Live Score and Updates:
|Sri Lanka
|England
|140/5 (19.1 ov) - R/R 7.3
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Batting
|22
|21
|3
|0
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Batting
|9
|7
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mark Wood
|2.1
|0
|26
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 127/5 (17.5)
|
13 (13) R/R: 9.75
Wanindu Hasaranga 9(7)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 4(1)
|
Dasun Shanaka (C) 3(8) S.R (37.5)
c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood
England vs Sri Lanka Live Scores and updates T20 World Cup, ball-by-ball commentary: Sri Lanka started well in the powerplay and subsequently, but England have crawled back in the innings with some regular wickets.
15.3 Patthum Nissanka departs after a fine innings. Adil Rashid's first wicket at the 2022 T20 World Cup! Nissanka comes down the ground to a short of good length delivery and lofts it over the bowler. Wanted to hit the straight sight screen, but doesn't get any timing on it. Chris Jordan, the sub fielder takes the catch almost 20 yards in from the boundary ropes. Pathum Nissanka c sub (CJ Jordan) b Rashid 67 (45)
Sri Lanka: 121/4 after 16 overs
14.4 Woakes pitches up on the off-side and Nissanka has lofted it wide of mid-off towards the deep extra-cover. Excellent stuff by Nissanka.
SL started well. Feel like their batting is light from now. Would expect us to win the next 10 overs. Then have to play their spinners well. Not sure why we’re using a pitch for the 3rd time in a World Cup https://t.co/Ae9hqlq3NF— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 5, 2022
4.5 Nissanka clear the deep square leg, just clears! A perfectly timed flick that flies over Livingstone even as he jumps to try a one-handed blinder. Sri Lanka are on a roll here.
Sri Lanka: 52/1 after 5 overs
England vs Sri Lanka Live Updates
How do you rate an ICC event that does not have its semi-finalists decided until the last match in the group? Has it happened earlier? Maybe, maybe not. The equations generally are impracticable and only mathematical even when such situations arise. But this World Cup has shown us that anything and everything is possible. And what better way to prove this than the fact that only one of the two favourites at the start of the tournament - England and Australia, will qualify for the semi-finals! The equation in the last group 1 match is quite simple - England win, and march ahead. If Sri Lanka win, Australia shall march ahead. Hello and Welcome to last match from Group 1, as we bring to you all the live updates and happenings from the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The T20 World Cup has been a roller coaster ride. It started with a strange upset wherein Namibia defeated Sri Lanka. And as we come to the business end – the last match of Group 1, Sri Lanka have a chance to create an upset against England at the SCG. Though, the upset will not be as strange as in the tournament opener.
Sri Lanka are themselves eliminated after both Australia and New Zealand won yesterday. However, they have the pride to play for, and more importantly, for the hosts Australia.
The Asian Champions have a chance to do a favour to the defending champions. But it will be an uphill task against the giants and one of the tournament favourites England.
England, on paper, seem to have all bases covered. While they were not so clinical against New Zealand, their win against the Kiwis shall boost their confidence.
Sri Lanka will also be on the positive side after beating Afghanistan in their last match, and hopefully, the elimination will not play on their mind.
Sri Lanka’s head coach Chris Silverwood, who was England’s coach till recently, will have a serious opportunity for redemption of his removal from that position. He has been undoubtedly influential in Sri Lanka’s T20 development and the Asia Cup win in September.
It will be a cracking contest. England will be under pressure to stay alive in this tournament, whereas Sri Lanka will have nothing to lose and play as fearlessly as they can and put their best game to display.
