England vs Sri Lanka Live Updates

How do you rate an ICC event that does not have its semi-finalists decided until the last match in the group? Has it happened earlier? Maybe, maybe not. The equations generally are impracticable and only mathematical even when such situations arise. But this World Cup has shown us that anything and everything is possible. And what better way to prove this than the fact that only one of the two favourites at the start of the tournament - England and Australia, will qualify for the semi-finals! The equation in the last group 1 match is quite simple - England win, and march ahead. If Sri Lanka win, Australia shall march ahead. Hello and Welcome to last match from Group 1, as we bring to you all the live updates and happenings from the Sydney Cricket Ground.