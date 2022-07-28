Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs South Africa At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 28 July, 2022

28 July, 2022
Starts 23:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

32/0 (3.0 ov)

2nd T20I
England

England

Yet To Bat

South Africa England
32/0 (3.0 ov) - R/R 10.67

Play In Progress

Quinton de Kock (W) - 14

Reeza Hendricks - 16

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) Batting 14 9 2 0
Reeza Hendricks Batting 16 9 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Sam Curran 2 0 18 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

32 (32) R/R: 10.66

0 0(0) S.R (0)

England vs South Africa live score: Second T20 International

England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: 2nd T20 International at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff

England vs South Africa live score: Second T20 International

England vs South Africa live cricket score: 2nd T20I AP

Toss | England have won the toss and chose to field first.

Playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

England will look to continue their dominance over the Proteas in T20Is as the second T20I kick starts at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The first match was a batting-heavy match as sixes were seen raining all over the ground.

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is expected to be a bit sticky as usual. This might result in batters struggling to score freely. But the manner in which batters have adapted to the T20I format, no wicket seems improbable for a high-scoring match.

The Proteas will look to level the series to go in the third match with some purpose and context rather than play just for pride.

The two teams just met yesterday, and within 24 hours, they will lock horns again at a new venue. England have won four of the last five encounters between the two sides. However, overall South Africa is not far behind, with 10 wins against England’s 12.

It will be worthwhile to see if it is a cracker of a contest or if one of the teams surrender quite early.

Updated Date: July 28, 2022 23:14:00 IST

