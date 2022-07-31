Toss | England have won the toss and chose to field first

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller(c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England and South Africa will once again be found on the cricket field as the two sides play their 3rd T20I within a span of five days. While the first two games were played without any breaks, this match will be played after a gap of two days.

England won the first match by 41 runs in Bristol. The Proteas bounced back strongly in the second match winning by a bigger margin of 58 runs in Cardiff. The action now moves to the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Unlike the rain gods that tied the three-match ODI series between the two sides, this match is expected to be played out without any hindrance and expected to go down the wire with some heavy batting power on both sides.

While England look strong unit on paper, South Africa have fought valiantly on the field so far in the series and the numbers too show that.

Reeza Hendricks has been excellent for the visitors scoring half-centuries in both games. But Rilee Rossouw snatched all the limelight with an innings of 96 in the second match. Newcomer Tristan Stubbs has also looked promising after his feisty innings in the first match.

The Proteas’ bowling came together very well in the second match with all the bowlers bagging wickets as against only Lungi Ngidi-show in the first match.

England, on the contrary, have to ensure their batting strikes at the right time. Jonny Bairstow scored a brilliant 90 in the first match, but that was on the back of multiple lifelines granted due to South Africa’s misfields.

Chris Jordan has looked excellent with the ball, especially at the death. The others will be expected to replicate the first match’s discipline.

Alas, there was rain on Saturday night that might tinker with the playing conditions, quickening the 22 yards and slowing the outfield.

After two contrasting matches, it will be as good as gambling to predict the things in the third T20I. So we will leave it for the match to start.

Both the teams are expected to play with the same XI.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler(wk/c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, David Willey, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee

