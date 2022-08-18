England vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada claims five-fer, destroys England batting line-up

South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada breathed fire and claimed a five-wicket haul on the first two days in the opening Test against England at Lord’s.

Rabada caught James Anderson plumb in front of the wickets, on the last delivery of the 45th over and the umpire didn’t hesitate to raise his finger, ensuring Rabada of his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, and this time with his name up on the Lord’s honours board.

The fast bowler’s figures of 5/52 were also his fourth five-wicket haul against England, but his first in England.

Rabada had made early inroads in the fragile English top order on day 1. He first got rid of Alex Lees in the third over, and then Zak Crawley in the ninth over, getting both to edge to the wicket-keeper and slip cordon respectively.

Rain gods saved England in the second session on day 1 after Rabada and Anrich Nortje had brought their top order down to their knees.

But Rabada was determined with the start on day 2 and bagged three of the remaining four English wickets. He started with sending back the well-set Ollie Pope with a beautiful outswinger. Pope chopped the delivery onto the stumps and ended his innings on 73.

No fast bowler has taken more wickets than Kagiso Rabada since his debut. By the time the next FTP cycle is completed he will be 32. It's an absolute travesty that an potential all-time great will not get the opportunity to play the amount of Test matches he deserves. pic.twitter.com/TdIaotIL0x — Sam 🏏⚽️🏈 (@sammy5456) August 18, 2022

He then scalped the wicket of Stuart Broad who was proving to be a hurdle for South Africa’s batting. And lastly sent James Anderson back to end the England innings for a humble score of 165.

Anderson did review the umpire’s decision but the hawk-eye too was adamant to get Rabada’s name on the honours board.

With the pitch supporting the pacers, and Rabada bowling in fine rhythm, South Africa have gained the first innings edge in the match. The onus will now be on batters to maintain the momentum.

