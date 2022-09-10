England vs South Africa: Both teams observe minute's silence to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

The players of the England and South Africa cricket teams, along with the spectators present at The Oval in London, paid an emotional to Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, who passed away on Thursday.

After rain washed out Day 1 of the third and final Test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Thursday, play was called off on Day 2 following the news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing away.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to go ahead with the game following discussions with the government and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). The ECB and Cricket South Africa (CSA) too came into an agreement that the Test would go ahead.

Before the start of play on Day three on Saturday, players of both teams as well as the spectators inside the stadium observed a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II before the national anthems of South Africa was played.

That was followed by a rendition of England’s God Save the King, having been changed from God Save the Queen with King Charles III being formally sworn in as the new monarch of the British Isles.

Players of both teams had come out of the dressing room to a military guard of honour before observing silence.

A beautiful few moments as cricket pays its respects to Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/3QnZiFEOKq — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2022

The Test series is currently level at 1-1. While South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs, England returned the favour with a victory by an innings and 85 runs. There will be no extension of the Test despite a couple of days lost.

