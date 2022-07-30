England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022: ENG vs SA Head-to-Head Records and Stats

South Africa bounced back in style to bring England to their knees and level the T20I series 1-1 on Thursday. This should hold them in good stead when they clash with the hosts on Sunday in the series decider at Southampton.

The David Miller-led side batted first and set up a target of 208 for England, courtesy Rilee Rossouw’s unbeaten 96 off 55. The southpaw, who made his comeback into the South African team after a gap of six years due to him signing a Kolpak deal with Hampshire in 2017, was adjudged the Player of the Match for his innings.

When it was time for England to bat, they never really got going in the hunt. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler tried to give their team a good start but fell early. Jonny Bairstow was the top scorer with 30 runs to his credit. The Proteas ensured that none of the batters could sty on the crease long enough to score some runs.

With Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi scalping 3 wickets each, South Africa managed to limit the Three Lions to just 149, winning by 58 runs, and becoming the first visiting team to win a T20I at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens. The decider on 31 July will see them trying their best to clinch the three-match T20I-series.

England vs South Africa 3rd T20I Head-to-Head:

Matches played: 24

England: 12

South Africa: 11

No Result: 01

England vs South Africa Previous T20 International:

In the last encounter between the sides, South Africa defeated England by 58 runs at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens on 28 July 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

South Africa won by 58 runs.

England won by 41 runs.

South Africa won by 10 runs.

England won by 9 wickets.

England won by 4 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

