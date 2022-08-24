England vs South Africa 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and squad updates

Manchester: After being dominated by South Africa in the first Test at Lord’s, Ben Stokes-led England will look to draw level in the three-match Test series when they take on Dean Elgar and company at Old Trafford on Thursday.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be keen to wrap up the series in Manchester and continue with the domination they showed in the first match. While South Africa were in roaring form, it was England’s worst performance under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Barring Ollie Pope, none of the other batters could reach 50 as England were bundled out for 165 and 149 in their two innings. The onus will be on Ben Stokes as the captain has to lift his team members after such a mediocre performance in the first Test match.

It will not be an easy task as they will be up against a pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada. The bowling attack was relentless in the first Test and will pose a lot of questions to the under-fire England batting order.

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester has been a good one for the batters in recent times, but it has also offered assistance to the spinners which will put Jack Leach and Keshav Maharaj under the spotlight.

England vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Telecast and Live Streaming:

The England vs South Africa match will be telecasted on Sony Six. It will also be live streamed on SonyLiv app.

England vs South Africa Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Dean Elgar

Vice-captain: Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for England vs South Africa 2nd Test Match:

Batsmen: Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes

All-rounders: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Matty Potts, James Anderson, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Predicted Playing XIs:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

