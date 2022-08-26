England vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: ENG vs SA Live updates from Manchester

|South Africa
|England
|151/10 (53.2 ov) - R/R 2.83
|415/9 (106.4 ov) - R/R 3.89
|0/0 (1.1 ov) - R/R 0
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Sarel Erwee
|Batting
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Dean Elgar (C)
|Batting
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|James Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ollie Robinson
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Dean Elgar (C) 0(1)
Sarel Erwee 0(6)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
England vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Zak Crowley and Jonny Bairstow resume England innings at 111/3 after South Africa were all out for 151 on the opening day in Manchester,
Toss: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test.
Playing XIs
England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Day 1 review: James Anderson marked becoming the first player to appear in 100 home Tests by taking 3-32 as South Africa were dismissed for just 151 on Thursday’s first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.
Kagiso Rabada starred with both bat and ball as the Proteas fought back, the fast bowler top-scoring with 36 and then dismissing star batsman Joe Root for just nine as England, bidding to level this three-match series at 1-1, slumped to 43-3.
But by stumps England had recovered to 111-3, a deficit of 40 runs, with struggling opener Zak Crawley surviving to be 17 not out off 77 balls.
By contrast, Jonny Bairstow was 38 not out off 45 balls, including six fours, after sharing an unbroken partnership of 68 with Crawley.
“It was sort of one of those good tosses to lose in a sense,” England veteran Stuart Broad told Sky Sports after taking 3-37 in the unfamiliar position of first change.
“We were quite keen to have a bowl with the overhead conditions.
“We’re in a really strong position. It looked at one point as if South Africa could have picked up five (wickets) but we’re pretty happy with that day.”
Rabada meanwhile defended South Africa’s fallible top order.
“None of them are getting out on purpose,” he told reporters.
“It is a young batting line-up and they are gaining experience. You can’t go around pointing fingers, it’s just energy-sapping.”
South Africa’s innings ended in sunshine but the improved batting conditions initially did England little good.
Alex Lees was caught behind off Lungi Ngidi for four before Ollie Pope, who made a promising 23, was bowled by a 90 mph delivery from express quick Anrich Nortje.
Rabada then dismissed Root for his third low score this series, although first slip Sarel Erwee needed four attempts to hold the outside edge.
With inputs from AFP
