England vs South Africa 2nd T20 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Jos Buttler was just inches away from his first series win as captain of the Three Lions when the rains washed away the third England vs South Africa ODI. Coming off of a 2-1 loss to India in the T20 and ODI series, the wicketkeeper-batter will be keen to prove his prowess and guide England to a series win over South Africa.

The second T20I will give him the perfect chance to accomplish this goal. The upcoming fixture at Cardiff will see the resurgent hosts trying their best to maintain their winning momentum. Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Dawid Malan could be the key to victory in this game as well.

As for South Africa, the visitors need to buck up as far as their batting is concerned. Quinton de Kock needs to fire up and create a good base for the team. The Proteas also need to work on their bowling. While Lungi Ngidi took a fifer in the last contest, the rest of the bowlers leaked runs, ensuring that England could score 234 in 20 overs.

Winning this fixture is absolutely essential for South Africa to keep their hopes of winning the series alive. The team will be hoping to bounce back from their recent losses and secure a win.

England vs South Africa 2nd T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20 will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app. The game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

England vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-captain: Lungi Ngidi

Suggested Playing XI for England vs South Africa 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Tristan Stubbs

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, Kagiso Rabada

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller (captain), Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

