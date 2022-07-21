England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022: Manchester’s Old Trafford Weather Update

South Africa’s stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj will be flying high after his team managed to beat England in their backyard by 62 runs in the 1st ODI. The Proteas will be eyeing a series win when they clash with England once again in Manchester at 5:30 pm IST on 22 July.

As for England, their plans to bid farewell to Test captain Ben Stokes went in vain. The all-rounder who was making his final ODI appearance, failed to leave a mark. He scored only 5 runs before he was dismissed. His turn with the ball fared no better and Stokes remained wicket-less after 44 runs in 5 overs.

As the action shifts to the Old Trafford, England will make every attempt to bounce back and level the series. Notably, the Jos Buttler-led brigade had lost their last fixture at the ground against India recently. The visitors won by 5-wickets, thanks to Rishabh Pant’s heroics with the bat. The star wicketkeeper-batter slammed his maiden ODI ton in the encounter to lead India to clinch the series 2-1.

The hosts will be aiming to shrug off their recent under-par performances and score a win at their fortress. Their batters, barring Joe Root, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, need to step up and get some runs and the Old Trafford could be their venue of choice for the same.

Old Trafford Weather Update

There are high chances of the rain gods playing spoilsport in the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022. The day could see some rain showers in the morning. Humidity will range from 70-80 percent. While the sky will be cloudy, wind speeds could be around 7-10 kmph. Temperatures will be between 14 and 20 degree Celsius, which could be a relief after the soaring temperatures in the first ODI.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

