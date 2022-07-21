England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022: ENG vs SA Head-to-Head Records and Stats

England’s batting woes seem to continue. After a 2-1 drubbing in the ODIs by India, the side lost by 62 runs against South Africa in the first ODI. The Jos Buttler-led side will be hoping to reverse their fortunes when they go up against the Proteas on 22 July at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

In the first game, the visitors recorded 333/5 as Rassie van der Dussen slammed his career best of 134 off 117 deliveries. Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram also scored half-centuries on a sweltering day when temperatures reached 40.3 degrees Celsius across England.

In response, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England a good start with a 102-run opening stand. But the euphoria did not last. Ben Stokes who was playing his final ODI, was dismissed for 5 by Markram. Joe Root did play an 86-run knock but the side virtually collapsed after he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

From 164/5 in 32 overs, England limped to 271 all out. This marks the fourth occasion at home recently when England have been unable to reach the 300-run mark. In their series against India, neither of the sides could breach the barrier as well.

As for the Proteas, Nortje scalped 4 wickets, while Markram and Tabraiz Shami got 2 each. The clinical performance put in by their spinners ensured that England never got a chance to stabilise after the dismissal of Joe Root.

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 64

England: 28

South Africa: 31

Tied: 01

No Result: 04

England vs South Africa Previous One-Day International:

In the last clash between the teams, South Africa won by 62 runs at Chester-le-Street, Durham, on 19 July 2022.

Last 5 One-Day International Results:

South Africa won by 62 runs.

England won by 2 wickets.

No result.

South Africa won by 7 wickets.

England won by 104 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

