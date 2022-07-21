England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

South Africa and England will lock horns for the second ODI at Manchester’s Old Trafford Stadium on 22 July. The hosts will be looking to bounce back after their recent losses against the Proteas and India and bounce back with a bang.

As for South Africa, they will be looking to win the upcoming encounter and clinch their hold over the 3-match series.

The action now moves to Manchester, where the hosts had suffered a 5-wicket loss to India just days ago. England will be keen to erase their recent record in ODIs and kickstart their home campaign with a win.

The home side needs to ensure that their batters can score some big runs. Barring top-order players like Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, none of their matters clicked in the last fixture. The side was also hampered by the loss of Matthew Potts, who fell ill and had to leave the game due to the sweltering temperatures in Durham.

As for South Africa, they will be high on confidence after a clinical performance by their entire unit. The side will be aiming to repeat this form in the upcoming fixture as well.

England vs South Africa 2nd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The England vs South Africa contest will be live streamed on Sony LIV app. It will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

England vs South Africa Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Keshav Maharaj

Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Suggested Playing XI for England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Potts

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

