England vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: ENG vs SA at Lord's

ENG vs SA Live Streaming: Another series, another continued chatter about "Bazball". So much that Dean Elgar had to interject after a while by saying, "With all due respect I'm not going to entertain that anymore," he said on Tuesday. "We've chatted about it long and hard. I just want to crack on with the cricket. The game deserves that respect. Mud-slinging is a thing of the past for me. We're not going to go back and forth anymore about that."

For Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and England, the team behind "Bazball", it is time to focus on cricket, let the bat and the ball do the talking.

"The opposition seem to be doing a lot of talking at the moment about it. We don't really speak about it that much. We just concentrate on what we do. We've got a style of play, they've got a style of play. At the end of the day, it's bat against ball. Whoever plays best over a Test match is more than likely to win. We don't dive into it too much, but we're happy for Dean [Elgar] and the South African team to keep saying they're not interested but then also keep talking about it," said Stokes.

The three match Test series is an opportunity for England to pull off a fifth consecutive win in the format under the new coach-captain regime. South Africa are looking to chalk up a fifth consecutive series without defeat under Elgar.

For South Africa, it is a daunting task considering only three members of their squad have played Tests in England before - Elgar, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.

After the baking heat a couple of weeks ago, the balmy weather is back in London which means the usual order of things has been restored. Rain on Tuesday wouldn't have helped either camps in deciding their playing XI.

When is England vs South Africa 1st Test?

The first Test between England and South Africa starts on 17 August and is scheduled to go until 21 August.

Where is England vs South Africa 1st Test?

The first Test between England and South Africa will be played at Lord's, London in England.

Which TV channel is England vs South Africa 1st Test on?

The first Test between England and South Africa, and remainder of the series, will be available on Sony Network.

Where can one watch England vs South Africa 1st Test on live streaming?

The first England vs South Africa Test, and rest of the series, will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

