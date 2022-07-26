England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022: ENG vs SA Head-to-Head Records and Stats

After the third and final ODI was swept away by rains, England and South Africa will be vying to showcase their dominance in the 3-game T20I series. Both teams will clash in County Ground, Bristol for the first contest on 27 July.

England have had a middling season as far as T20I is concerned. Despite some good shows by Jason Roy and Moeen Ali, the side lost their 5-match away T20I series against West Indies. Back home, they were thumped 2-1 by India recently. The Jos Buttler-led Three Lions will be keen to improve their standings and kickstart the series with a win.

As for South Africa, the side is undergoing a lot of changes before the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Proteas will aim to perfect their playing XI before the high-stakes tournament starts. The David Miller-led team will be missing the presence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma. But, they are keen to test some new players on the English soil like 21-year-old quick Gerald Cotzee, who received his maiden international call-up for the series.

The Proteas will be keen to win this away series after rain spoilt their chances of beating India 3-2 in June. All in all, it promises to be an exciting clash at Bristol this Wednesday.

England vs South Africa 1st T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 22

England: 11

South Africa: 10

No Result: 01

England vs South Africa Previous T20 International:

In the last encounter between the sides, South Africa won by 10 runs on 6 November 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

South Africa won by 10 runs.

England won by 9 wickets.

England won by 4 wickets.

England won by 5 wickets.

England won by 5 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (captain),Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rassie Van der Russen, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, Gerald Cotzee

