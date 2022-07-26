England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Hosts England will clash with South Africa in the first of their 3-T20I games on Wednesday, 27 July. The Jos Buttler-led brigade will be aiming to put off their recent T20 series defeat to India out of their mind and reverse their fortunes with a win.

Batting woes will be at the top of the minds of Buttler and co. The Three Lions will try their level best to get out there and fire some quick runs. The pressure will be on Buttler to lead from the front and give a good start to his team.

The South African side will be led by David Miller, in the absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma. The side will be hoping to build on some fine performances in the 1st ODI and go the last mile to win the game. Quinton de Kock, who missed on his century by a whisker in the last match, could be the player to watch out for.

Rain had disrupted both the South Africa vs India final T20I in June and the last of the three ODIs against England. The Proteas, who were level in both tournaments before the final was washed out, will be hoping to finally secure a series win in the T20 fixtures.

They will be bolstered by the presence of Kagiso Rabada in the squad. Rilee Rossouw and Gerald Cotzee could also feature in the first encounter against England.

England vs South Africa 1st T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The England vs South Africa 1st T20 will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

England vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-captain: David Miller

Suggested Playing XI for England vs South Africa 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Roy, David Miller

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Kagiso Rabada

Possible Playing XIs:

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, Dawid Malan

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rassie Van der Russen, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, Gerald Cotzee

