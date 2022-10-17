Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup warm up: Shaheen Afridi to comeback as Pak face England
Pakistan vs England Live Score T20 World Cup warm-up: Catch Live score, updates, and commentary from Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup warmup match in Brisbane.

13:04 (IST)

Pakistan vs England Live Scores and updates:
A big hello to the die-hard cricket fans as Pakistan and England face each other in an extension of their seven-match series warmup game ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup. India have just defeated Australia in the first practice game in Brisbane, and if the pitch is expected to be any similar, the batters will continue to try their luck to heave on all sides of the ground. Toss will take place in a while, as the first game has just ended.

Preview: As if the seven-match series was not sufficient, the newfound love affair between England and Pakistan have set another date, albeit for a practice match this time, at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Both teams will be high on confidence, emerging victorious in their last assignments. England defeated Australia 2-0 in the three-match series and would have whitewashed the hosts, if not for rain gods’ rescue act

Pakistan as well, away from their home, defeated New Zealand in the tri-series final and won the trophy in some style. Their never-ending middle-order riddle as well seemed to have eased out a bit as Mohammad Nawaz stood up to the occasion and put a couple of pieces in place.

England will be a touch better on the confidence front, having beaten Pakistan in the seven-match series 4-3 without some senior players such as Ben Stokes and skipper Jos Buttler.

Pakistan will be eager to see Shaheen Afridi back in greens and bowling in Tandem with Naseem Shah upfront.

England will look to confirm their bowling combinations from the variety of options they have at their disposal.

October 17, 2022

