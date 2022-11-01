England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali dropped possibly the easiest catch of his life on Tuesday during England vs New Zealand Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at Gabba in Brisbane.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

The incident happened during the 10th over of the match when Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson were trying to rebuild the Kiwis’ chase of 180 after losing two wickets in the powerplay. The duo took New Zealand’s total to 62/2 by the ninth over with in-form Phillips seen as the greatest threat on the crease.

Bowling the 10th over, Rashid Ali forced Phillips, batting at 15 runs off 10 balls at the moment, into an error as the right-hander sliced a lofted delivery towards the cover point. Looking ready for the catch at the position, Moeen looked all set for the catch as he moved to his left but the bat hit his chest and got away from it as cricketer-turn commentator Michael Atherton exclaimed “That’s unbelievable dropped catch!”. The former English cricketer also feared that the drop may prove costly as Phillips has been in form of his life and also scored a half-century in the last game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The batter went on to score back-to-back half-centuries and came up in just 25 deliveries as he shot four boundaries and three maximums to add pace to New Zealand’s chase.

At the time of writing, Phillips was not out at 57 while New Zealand were 126/4; needing 54 runs off 26 balls.

Earlier, England posted 179/6 on the board with captain Jos Buttler scoring 47-ball 73 after opting to bat first.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.