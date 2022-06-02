England vs New Zealand: 'Potts > Overton', Twitterati react as debutant inflicts Kiwi collapse

Pacers James Anderson and Matthew Potts put England at front on Day 1 of first Test as the veteran-debutant duo picked four wickets each to bundle out New Zealand for a paltry total of 132 at Lord’s in London on Thursday.
Colin de Grandhomme was the visitor's top-scorer with 42 runs as the Kiwi collapse began as early as third over with Anderson removing Will Young. The 39-year-old pacer went onto remove Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee.
23-year-old Potts, from the other end, got the wickets of skipper Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel.
As many as six players were dismissed for single figures. With New Zealand down to 45/7, De Grandhomme and Tim Southee forged a 41-run stand for the eighth wicket.
England will be looking to gather early momentum. At the time of writing this report, the hosts had lost Zak Crawley for 43 with Alex Lees and Ollie Pope in the middle.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to Kiwis' dismissal:
Kane Williamson as first Test wicket
Matty Potts at Lord's TODAY
Taskin Ahmed at Basin Reserve, 2017#EngvNZ
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 2, 2022
James Anderson: 8-6-5-2
Matt Potts: 8-4-8-3
In the first session of Day 1 at Lord's in the England summer.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2022
Potts > Overton
— Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) June 2, 2022
Done. 5th ball only in his career. Maiden Test wicket for Potts and that's also of Kane Williamson! What a moment. https://t.co/Aynk5pbQGC
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 2, 2022
England vs New Zealand 1st test match live cricket score and update, new-zealand tour of england 2022 live update watch online streaming and live coverage of today match eng vs nz. Watch England vs New Zealand Live
England have named their playing XI on the eve of the match. Joe Root has moved down to the number 4 position while Ollie Pope will take guard as the number 3 batter. Young seamer Matthew Potts will make his Test debut.
England must produce a brand of cricket to excite supporters, Broad said Tuesday, with the team’s first Test under new leadership failing to sell out any of its opening four days at Lord’s.