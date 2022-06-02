England vs New Zealand: 'Potts > Overton', Twitterati react as debutant inflicts Kiwi collapse

Pacers James Anderson and Matthew Potts put England at front on Day 1 of first Test as the veteran-debutant duo picked four wickets each to bundle out New Zealand for a paltry total of 132 at Lord’s in London on Thursday.

Colin de Grandhomme was the visitor's top-scorer with 42 runs as the Kiwi collapse began as early as third over with Anderson removing Will Young. The 39-year-old pacer went onto remove Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee.

23-year-old Potts, from the other end, got the wickets of skipper Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel.

As many as six players were dismissed for single figures. With New Zealand down to 45/7, De Grandhomme and Tim Southee forged a 41-run stand for the eighth wicket.

England will be looking to gather early momentum. At the time of writing this report, the hosts had lost Zak Crawley for 43 with Alex Lees and Ollie Pope in the middle.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Kiwis' dismissal:

Kane Williamson as first Test wicket Matty Potts at Lord's TODAY

Taskin Ahmed at Basin Reserve, 2017#EngvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 2, 2022

James Anderson: 8-6-5-2

Matt Potts: 8-4-8-3

In the first session of Day 1 at Lord's in the England summer. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2022

James Anderson: 8-6-5-2

Matt Potts: 8-4-8-3

In the first session of Day 1 at Lord's in the England summer. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2022

Potts > Overton — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) June 2, 2022

Done. 5th ball only in his career. Maiden Test wicket for Potts and that's also of Kane Williamson! What a moment. https://t.co/Aynk5pbQGC — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 2, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.