England vs New Zealand: Lord's pays tribute to late Shane Warne during first Test

England’s iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground paid tribute to the late Shane Warner during Day 1 of the first Test match between England and New Zealand in London on Thursday.

During the 23rd over of the New Zealand innings, players of both the teams along with the umpires were seen standing together, joining their hands in memory of the legendary Warne, who passed away in March aged 52.

The official Twitter account of Lord’s Cricket Ground posted photos on their handle, with the caption, “The players, umpires and Lord's crowd come together in the 23rd over to remember a true great of our game.”

The players, umpires and Lord's crowd come together in the 23rd over to remember a true great of our game.#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/PqJrYjAGTo — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 2, 2022

The late Australian spin great had passed away due to a suspected heart attack in March, while on a vacation in Thailand’s Koh Samui.

New Zealand were later bundled out for just 132, with James Anderson and debutant Matt Potts picking four wickets each.

In reply, England too found themselves in trouble after being 116/7, trailing the Kiwis by 16 runs with just three wickets remaining.

The first Test will be followed by the second and third Tests in Nottingham and Leeds respectively. This is England’s first Test series with Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as their Test captain and coach respectively.

