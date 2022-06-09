England vs New Zealand: Hosts retain Jack Leach in unchanged XI for second Test

Leach has kept his place in an unchanged England XI for the second Test at Nottingham's Trent Bridge starting Friday after being passed fit following concussion.
London: Jack Leach has kept his place in an unchanged England XI for the second Test against New Zealand at Nottingham's Trent Bridge starting Friday after being passed fit following concussion.
Leach missed the majority of England's five-wicket win in the series opener at Lord's after falling on his head while saving a boundary on the first morning at the 'Home of Cricket'.
He was replaced by fellow spinner Matt Parkinson, England's first concussion substitute, but has been cleared to take the field in Nottingham.
Uncapped Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton missed out again as England once more named their team a day ahead of schedule.
England captain Ben Stokes, a pace-bowling all-rounder who has been managing a knee injury, sent down just 9.4 overs at Lord's but an unchanged team indicates the hosts are confident their skipper will be able to play a full part with the ball.
Meanwhile, England's fallible top-order have been given a chance to redeem themselves despite two collapses at Lord's that were offset by Joe Root's superb match-winning 115 not out in the star batsman's first Test since standing down as captain.
That leaves Brook, averaging a colossal 140 for Yorkshire in this season's County Championship, waiting to make his Test debut.
Victory for England over the World Test champions would give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.
It would be the perfect start for the new regime of Stokes and England red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain.
New Zealand have yet to name their XI and are not required to do so until Friday's toss.
Both Stokes and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, out for just two and 15 at Lord's, are due to hold pre-match news conferences later on Thursday.
England team:
Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
