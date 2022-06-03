England vs New Zealand: Bharat Army trolls Michael Vaughan after 17 wickets fall on Day 1 of Lord's Test

The first day of the first game in New Zealand’s tour of England made us recognise a new performer. No, we are not talking about any batter or bowler, it is the tricky 22-yard track of the ‘Home of Cricket’- Lord’s which witnessed unusual scenes. Despite the presence of big names like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Joe Root, Johny Bairstow and Ben Stokes in both the sides, the first day saw a fall of 17 wickets as seamers dominated the proceedings.

Following the events on Thursday, the Bharat Army which is the official fan base of the Indian cricket team dug up an old comment by the former English skipper Michael Vaughan. The comment refers to a Test match played between India and England at Ahmedabad in 2021.

In the match, a total of 13 wickets fell on the first day. After the 10-wicket defeat of England, Vaughan went on criticising the pitch curators for producing a track which seemed not good for Test Cricket to him. "The governing body-ICC is allowing India to produce whatever they wish and it is Test cricket that is getting hurt. Perhaps it will take broadcasters to ask for refunds for things to change," he wrote in Daily Telegraph.

Bharat Army savagely trolled Vaughan referring to that comment. Taking to their official Twitter handle, they poked the Englishman following a Tweet by a journalist named Tim Wigmore who thinks the failure of the batters from both sides has caused the fall. Quoting the Tweet, Bharat Army wrote, “Remember when 14 wickets fell on Day 1 of the 3rd Ind vs Eng Test in Ahmedabad and the uproar about the apparent state of the wicket.”

In the first appearance of Ben Stokes as England’s skipper, neither New Zealand nor England managed to reach the 150-run mark in the first innings. While the Kiwis got bundled out for 132, the English side posted only 141 runs on board.



