England vs New Zealand: 'A mad, mad win', Twitter goes wild as Root seals memorable win for hosts at Lord's

What was expected to be a thrilling conclusion to the Lord's Test on the fourth day instead became a cakewalk for England. Thanks to former captain Joe Root's brilliant hundred, the hosts went 1-0 up in the three-match series with a five-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday.

Root remained unbeaten on 115, his 25th ton in Test cricket, and in the process, became only the second English batter after Alastair Cook to complete 10,000 runs in the format. He was aided by wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, who remained unbeaten on 32 and forged an unbroken 120-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Root took charge after a top-order collapse left England at a shaky 69/4 in the afternoon session on Day 3 and brought them back on their feet with a 90-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes (54).

Though they were in a relatively comfortable position at stumps, Root needed to ensure that the hosts did not suffer any further scares on the fourth day like the Black Caps did the previous day when they crumbled from 251/4 to 285 all out.

And with this 328-ball knock that was studded with 12 fours, Root once again asserted himself as one of the world's foremost red-ball batters right up there with the likes of Steve Smith.

The match did garner plenty of interest on social media, especially on microblogging website Twitter where "ENGvNZ" was among the top hashtags in India.

Here are some of the top reactions from Cricket Twitter:

WHAT A MAN!! A huge win to start the summer! #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/LYe4AJUn50 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 5, 2022

Always love watching Test cricket in England. Just enough seam and swing on offer here for the quicks #ENGvNZ — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) June 3, 2022

Massive day for England cricket. Need this guy to take us home (again) for Queen and Country. Good luck @root66 ! #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/GU9CVUiwsE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2022

A mad, mad win for England, made possible by the mood-changing innings of Stokes and the class of Root. A five-wicket margin doesn't tell a fraction of the story. Well played, Ben Foakes, too. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 5, 2022

Joe Root, the great crowd pleaser that he is, has secured victory quickly enough that 4th day ticket holders will receive a full refund. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) June 5, 2022

Never a nice sight for any Aussie to see England get a good win. That was world class from Joe Root. 10,000 runs and many more to come. Ben Foakes excellent too. Top chase.#ENGvNZ #ENGvsNZ — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) June 5, 2022

