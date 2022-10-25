England will hope to make it two-in-two in their ongoing T20 World Cup campaign in Australia when they take on Ireland in their second outing of the tournament.

England began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday, a game in which all-rounder Sam Curran became the first Englishman to register a five-for in T20Is. Curran’s 5/10 helped bundle the Afghans out for a modest 112.

England, in reply, lost wickets at regular intervals during their chase with star leg-spinner Rashid Khan standing out with his figures of 1/17 from four overs.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone, whose stunning catch to dismiss Hazratullah Zazai earlier in the game went viral, ensured his side crossed the finish line with nearly two overs to spare with an unbeaten 29.

Ireland, on the other hand, were outplayed by Sri Lanka in their opening game on Sunday. The Andy Balbirnie-led side were restricted to 128/8 thanks to a disciplined effort from the Lankan attack, before Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 68 setup a nine-wicket victory for the Asian champions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the live telecast of the upcoming match:

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between England and Ireland take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between England and Ireland will be played on Wednesday, 26 October.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between England and Ireland be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between England and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between England and Ireland begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between England and Ireland will start at 9:30 am IST (3 pm local time).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between England and Ireland?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between England and Ireland Live on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the Live stream of England vs Ireland match?

The England vs Ireland match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

