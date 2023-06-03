Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • England vs Ireland, Highlights, Day 2 of only Test at Lord's: Ireland 97/3 at stumps, trail by 255 runs

Ireland reached 97/3 at the close of play on Day 2 of the one-off Test at Lord's after England declared on 524/4, collecting a first innings lead by 352

England opener Ben Duckett bats against Ireland on Day 2 of the one-off Test at Lord's. AFP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

England Vs Ireland At Lord's Cricket Ground, London, 01 June, 2023

01 June, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
Ireland

Ireland

172/10 (56.2 ov)

97/3 (26.0 ov)

One-off Test
England

England

524/4 (82.4 ov)

Day 1 report : England got their home summer off to a dominant start with bundling Ireland out for 172 after opting to field on the opening day of the one-off Test at Lord’s.

Seasoned pacer Stuart Broad, leading the English attack in James Anderson’s absence, collected 5/51 — his 19th Test five-for  — and was ably supported by off-spinner Jack Leach (3/35) and Matthew Potts (2/36) as the Irishmen were bundled out shortly after tea.

England, who will be facing old rivals Australia in the Ashes starting 16 June, then got off to a dominant start with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley collecting half-centuries and stitching a century stand.

