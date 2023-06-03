Day 1 report : England got their home summer off to a dominant start with bundling Ireland out for 172 after opting to field on the opening day of the one-off Test at Lord’s.

Seasoned pacer Stuart Broad, leading the English attack in James Anderson’s absence, collected 5/51 — his 19th Test five-for — and was ably supported by off-spinner Jack Leach (3/35) and Matthew Potts (2/36) as the Irishmen were bundled out shortly after tea.

England, who will be facing old rivals Australia in the Ashes starting 16 June, then got off to a dominant start with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley collecting half-centuries and stitching a century stand.

In quintessential ‘Bazball’ fashion, the two openers took the aggressive route right away and went about scoring at more than six runs an over, helping the home team seize control right away.

Duckett was unbeaten on 60 with No 3 batter Ollie Pope on 29 when the umpires declared the close of play on Thursday. Northamptonshire opener Duckett will be hoping to bring up his second Test ton on the second of the four-day contest.

