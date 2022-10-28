England vs Australia T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan blasts organisers after another washout

Michael Vaughan criticised ICC T20 World Cup organisers on Friday after Australia vs England T20 World Cup match in Melbourne was washed out due to rain and wet outfield.
Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan came down hard on ICC T20 World Cup organisers on Friday after two matches were washed out in Melbourne on the day, including a crucial Australia vs England Group 1 clash of Super 12 stages.
The former England captain took to Twitter to question why Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium, which has a roof, wasn’t used over iconic MCG, knowing that rain could affect the game.
“Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022,” tweeted Vaughan.
The 47-year-old retired cricketer further wondered why the entire of the stadium wasn’t covered for the last two days, a practice prevalent in Sri Lanka and allows them to get back to play despite heavy thunderstorm.
“Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly â€¦ Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ????? #JustAsking #ICCT20WorldCup2022,” tweeted Vaughan.
