First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 31 Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs
ICC CWC | Match 30 Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
ICC CWC Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Australia Match, weather update in London today: Intermittent showers likely in blockbuster clash at Lord's

England, who occupy fourth spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 points table, are in bit of a jittery place after disappointing defeat to Sri Lanka in their previous outing. Today they face Ashes rival Australia at Lord's.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 25, 2019 08:15:15 IST

England vs Australia, London weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England are battling nerves, injuries and a sudden, unexpected drop in confidence at the ICC Cricket World Cup being played in their own backyard. Since the previous edition, England have been exceptional at home but that record has suddenly been brought into question following defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The latter shaking the hosts more than the defeat to Pakistan would have. Chasing a modest 233 run total, England fell 20 runs short. Looking evenly placed at 170/5 in the 39th over, England collapsed to 212 all out by the 47th over.

Representative photo. Image credit: Twitter/@HomeOfCricket

Representative photo of Lord's. Image credit: Twitter/@HomeOfCricket

To compound their worries, opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of their fixture against Australia after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time. He has already missed games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. James Vince is likely to continue to play deputy but has struggled with scores of 26 and 14.

On the other side will be an Australia side which has become strong since the defeat to India. They've beaten Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh all while scoring 300-plus.

Against Bangladesh, David Warner scored 166, Aaron Finch 53, Usman Khawaja 89 with two wickets each for Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis.

England and Australia, the Ashes rivals, come into the fixture at Lord's in the English capital on the back of a 'flood alert' warning. The city was forecasted to receive thundershowers on Monday and most of Tuesday morning. As per Accuweather, there are chances of the wet weather continuing into today with intervals of clouds and sun as well on a largely warm day. The temperature is expected to go as far up as 25 degrees and low of 16 degrees.

With the match scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST), it is expected to start off on time but there may be interruptions at noon and 2 PM local (4.30 PM and 6.30 PM IST). Elsewhere, it is going to be a dry day in this part of London so there should be a result at the end.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 08:15:15 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019 England, England, England Vs Australia, England Vs Australia Rain, England Vs Australia Weather, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, London, London Weather, Lord's Stadium

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all