England vs Australia, London weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England are battling nerves, injuries and a sudden, unexpected drop in confidence at the ICC Cricket World Cup being played in their own backyard. Since the previous edition, England have been exceptional at home but that record has suddenly been brought into question following defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The latter shaking the hosts more than the defeat to Pakistan would have. Chasing a modest 233 run total, England fell 20 runs short. Looking evenly placed at 170/5 in the 39th over, England collapsed to 212 all out by the 47th over.

To compound their worries, opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of their fixture against Australia after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time. He has already missed games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. James Vince is likely to continue to play deputy but has struggled with scores of 26 and 14.

On the other side will be an Australia side which has become strong since the defeat to India. They've beaten Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh all while scoring 300-plus.

Against Bangladesh, David Warner scored 166, Aaron Finch 53, Usman Khawaja 89 with two wickets each for Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis.

England and Australia, the Ashes rivals, come into the fixture at Lord's in the English capital on the back of a 'flood alert' warning. The city was forecasted to receive thundershowers on Monday and most of Tuesday morning. As per Accuweather, there are chances of the wet weather continuing into today with intervals of clouds and sun as well on a largely warm day. The temperature is expected to go as far up as 25 degrees and low of 16 degrees.

With the match scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST), it is expected to start off on time but there may be interruptions at noon and 2 PM local (4.30 PM and 6.30 PM IST). Elsewhere, it is going to be a dry day in this part of London so there should be a result at the end.