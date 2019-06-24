England opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of Tuesday's key World Cup clash against rivals Australia at Lord's due to a hamstring injury.

Roy tore his hamstring in the first innings against West Indies on 14 June, hobbled off the field and didn't bat in that game and has subsequently missed games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

England's shock 20-run loss against Sri Lanka on Friday has made the race to semi-final interesting.

Roy, on Friday, told the BBC's Test Match Special podcast that he was aiming to face Australia but, if he was not fit enough for that game, his fitness would be reviewed "game by game".

"It can't be 'I'll definitely be back for this game or that game'," he was quoted saying referring to England's upcoming fixture against Australia followed by India. "It's something we have to manage day by day."

However, Roy did show signs of recovery when he batted in nets on Monday, but seems England team management aren't willing to rush the 28-year old with few more crucial fixtures remaining in the campaign.

James Vince is likely to continue as Jonny Bairstow's opening partner with Roy expected to regain fitness for the game against India on Sunday.

England need to win at least one of their final three group games against Australia, India and New Zealand in order to progress to the semi-finals.

