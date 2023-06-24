Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • England vs Australia, Highlights, Women’s Ashes 2023, Day 3 of only Test at Trent Bridge: Australia 82/0 at stumps

Cricket

England vs Australia Highlights: Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield stitched an unbroken 82-run opening stand after Australia bowled England out for 463, collecting a 10-run first innings lead.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy and England counterpart Heather Knight pose with the winner's trophies ahead of the start of the 2023 Women's Ashes. Reuters

England Women Vs Australia Women At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 22 June, 2023

22 June, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia Women

Australia Women

473/10 (124.2 ov)

82/0 (19.0 ov)

One-off Test
England Women

England Women

463/10 (121.2 ov)

Day 2 report: Opener Tammy Beaumont led the way as England got off to a strong start on Day 2 of the Women’s Ashes Test against Australia in Nottingham on Friday.

Beaumont brought up his maiden Test hundred in the evening session of the second day, becoming only the second female cricketer to score a century in all three formats in the process as England ended the day on 218/2, trailing current trophy holders Australia by another 255 runs.

Beaumont put the hosts at ease with a 115-run second-wicket partnership with skipper Heather Knight after England lost the wicket of Emma Lamb, who departed for 10, with 36 on the board.

Knight was dismissed shortly after bringing up her fourth Test fifty, getting caught-behind off Ashleigh Gardner’s bowling.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt then carried on from where Knight left off, adding 41 runs in an unbroken 67-run stand for the third wicket as England ended the day with their sights set on gaining a sizeable lead on Day 3.

Beaumont, though, wasn’t the only centurion on Friday. Annabel Sutherland too brought up the milestone — her first in international cricket. Her fighting knock ensured Australia ended with a commanding first innings total of 473 after being reduced to 238/6 at one stage.

Australia could’ve had two centurions in the same innings had star all-rounder Ellyse Perry not been dismissed just one shy of the milestone on the opening day.

Updated Date: June 24, 2023 23:12:10 IST

