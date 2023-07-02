Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 5 preview: Australia will begin the final day of the second Ashes 2023 Test as firm favourites to finish on the winning side and gain a 2-0 lead in the five match series

The Pat Cummins-led side resumed from their overnight score of 130/2 on the penultimate day. Overnight batters Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith would stretch their partnership beyond fifty before England clawed back with three quick wickets before lunch.

England would then continue to strike at regular intervals in the second session and not let any partnerships build, bowling the current urn-holders out for 279 that set them an improbable target of 371.

Stuart Broad would finish the pick of the English bowlers in the second essay with 4/65 while Khawaja top-scored with a patient 77 off 187 deliveries.

Australia skipper Cummins and Mitchell Starc though, would run through the English top-order and reduce them to 45/4 in the evening session on Saturday before a fighting partnership between Ben Duckett and skipper Ben Stokes revived their hopes.

The pair had added 69 for the fifth wicket at the close of play, with Duckett having survived a close call shortly before stumps after a catch by Starc at fine leg was overturned by the third umpire.

