  • England vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 of Ashes at Lord's: Australia win by 43 runs, go 2-0 up

Cricket

England vs Australia Highlights: England are bowled out for 327 after being set 371 to win as Australia go 2-0 up in the five-Test 2023 Ashes with a 43-run victory at Lord's.

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Live: Australia lead the five-match Ashes series 1-0 going into the second Test at Lord's in London. AP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

England Vs Australia At Lord's Cricket Ground, London, 28 June, 2023

28 June, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

416/10 (100.4 ov)

279/10 (101.5 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

325/10 (76.2 ov)

327/10 (81.3 ov)

Australia beat England by 43 runs

Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 5 preview: Australia will begin the final day of the second Ashes 2023 Test as firm favourites to finish on the winning side and gain a 2-0 lead in the five match series

The Pat Cummins-led side resumed from their overnight score of 130/2 on the penultimate day. Overnight batters Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith would stretch their partnership beyond fifty before England clawed back with three quick wickets before lunch.

England would then continue to strike at regular intervals in the second session and not let any partnerships build, bowling the current urn-holders out for 279 that set them an improbable target of 371.

Stuart Broad would finish the pick of the English bowlers in the second essay with 4/65 while Khawaja top-scored with a patient 77 off 187 deliveries.

Australia skipper Cummins and Mitchell Starc though, would run through the English top-order and reduce them to 45/4 in the evening session on Saturday before a fighting partnership between Ben Duckett and skipper Ben Stokes revived their hopes.

The pair had added 69 for the fifth wicket at the close of play, with Duckett having survived a close call shortly before stumps after a catch by Starc at fine leg was overturned by the third umpire.

Updated Date: July 02, 2023 21:15:29 IST

Tags:

