ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
England vs Afghanistan Match, Weather Update in Manchester Today: Passing showers may interrupt match

Check out Tuesday's weather report from Manchester, which is set to play host to the contest between the England and Afghanistan at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 18, 2019 08:08:15 IST

England vs Afghanistan Manchester Weather Update, World Cup 2019: England face Afghanistan in Match 24 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the same stadium where arch-rivals India and Pakistan clashed on Sunday. Old Trafford in Manchester, which witnessed India post a dominant victory of 89 runs (DLS) method, will be ready for England-Afghanistan face-off as well. It may not be a marquee contest but the match holds utmost importance for Gulbadin Naib and his men who have not been able to even open their account in the tournament, finding themselves right below in the points table with 0 written against their team. They have played four matches so far and have faced defeats in all the encounters.

Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) David Richardson walks on the field at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on June 14, 2019, after a pitch inspection ahead of the 2019 World Cup match between Pakistan and India. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

Old Trafford stadium will host England vs Afghanistan match on Tuesday. AFP

However, on Tuesday, it will not be an easy task for them to overcome favourites England, who have won three out of four matches so far, with only defeat coming against Pakistan. Afghanistan would not mind the fact that Jason Roy has been ruled out for next two matches, courtesy of a torn left hamstring as the injury list sees a new name added in this World Cup. Nevertheless, Tuesday's clash may offer a surprise or complete dominance of Afghanistan. Also, it is not just the formidable home side that Afghanistan will be battling against but the English weather as well.

The weather forecast as per Accuweather suggests that passing showers may interrupt the match in afternoon and evening. The match is expected to begin on its scheduled time (10.30 am local and 2 pm IST) as the sun is expected to show up along with some clouds floating in sky. But as the day progresses, sun may subside and clouds may take over every now and then.

It is tough to say that fans will have a full-fledged contest in their hands. However, a result is possible after the end of day's play.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 08:08:15 IST

