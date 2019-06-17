First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Roy to miss next two World Cup games; Eoin Morgan in doubt for Afghanistan clash

England opener Jason Roy will miss the hosts' next two World Cup matches with a torn left hamstring, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday

Agence France-Presse, Jun 17, 2019 16:27:16 IST

Manchester: England opener Jason Roy will miss the hosts' next two World Cup matches with a torn left hamstring, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday. Roy, who suffered the injury while fielding during England's win over the West Indies on Friday, has been ruled out of Tuesday's group fixture against Afghanistan at Old Trafford and Friday's match against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan, who suffered a back spasm in the field against the West Indies, and like Roy did not bat in that match, will be assessed ahead of the Afghanistan clash and could yet play against the tournament minnows.

England's Jason Roy slammed 153 off 121 to help England post a mammoth total against Bangladesh. AP

Jason Roy has scored 215 runs in 4 games for England this World Cup. AFP

"England batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during the West Indies' innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture on Friday due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI scan on Saturday in London," an ECB statement read. "The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. As a result of the injury, he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week."

"He is set to miss England's next two matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan (18 June) and Sri Lanka (21 June)."

As for Morgan's condition, the ECB said he had undergone a scan at the weekend and received further treatment. "The spasm has settled down and will be monitored over the next 24 hours ahead of England's next match against Afghanistan tomorrow (Tuesday) at Old Trafford, Manchester," the statement added.

Roy, who suffered a hamstring injury during England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year, hit a fifty in their World Cup opening win over South Africa and then struck a commanding 153 in a victory over Bangladesh. But he fell for just 14 during England's surprise group loss to Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

Joe Root was promoted to open alongside Jonny Bairstow against the West Indies and the Test skipper responded with an unbeaten century.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 16:27:16 IST

