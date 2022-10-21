England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: England will open their campaign in Super 12 opening match against Afghanistan in Group 1 this weekend. It will be the second match of the weekend and will be played right after the Super 12 opener (Australia vs New Zealand).

England, who won the tournament 12 years ago, have been in fine form for the tournament with a comfortable win in the warm-up game after the teams also faced off in a seven-match T20 series in which the visitors won 4-3 in an evenly-contested series.

Afghanistan can’t be taken lightly as well as they put on a dominant show against England in the practice game, setting the game for a blockbuster weekend clash.

Live streaming details of England vs Afghanistan – ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan will be played on 22 October, Saturday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan will be played at Perth Stadium.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – England vs Afghanistan will start at 4:30 PM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan?

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Afghanistan squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

