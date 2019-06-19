First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 24 Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Never thought I could play like that, says Eoin Morgan on six-hitting record

Morgan blasted an incredible 17 sixes — the most in ODI history — during his game-changing knock of 148 at Old Trafford Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 16 held jointly by AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Rohit Sharma.

Press Trust of India, Jun 19, 2019 11:38:08 IST

England skipper Eoin Morgan, who smashed a world record 17 sixes in his side's 150-run crushing of Afghanistan in Tuesday's World Cup game, said he never thought a knock like that could come from his bat.

Morgan blasted an incredible 17 sixes — the most in ODI history — during his game-changing knock of 148 at Old Trafford Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 16 held jointly by AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Rohit Sharma.

Eoin Morgan hit a world record 17 sixes on Tuesday. AP

Eoin Morgan hit a world record 17 sixes on Tuesday. AP

His knock helped England post 397/6 — their highest in any World Cup — and they eventually recorded a 150-run triumph to return to the top of the table.

"Never have I ever thought I could play a knock like that but I'm delighted that I have. It's weird. It's very strange to have that sixes record. It's something, along with the innings, I never thought I'd do. It's a nice place to be," he said after the match.

"The last four years, I've probably played the best in my career but that hasn't involved a 50 or 60-ball hundred. I thought I would have it in the locker somewhere but it's never happened, so I sort of gave up on it a little bit," said the 32-year-old batsman.

Morgan brought up his century off 57 balls, although that was 11 slower than Jos Buttler's England record of 46 deliveries against Pakistan in 2015 — meaning the skipper does not have complete ownership of bragging rights. That was why he said his England teammates still won't be impressed by the six-hitting feat.

"I think I'm probably just becoming a target for the guys in the changing room to take down. The hundred I scored is considered a slow one in our changing room, guys talk about it all the time. So it's a tough school!" Morgan said in a lighter vein.

"When I came to the crease, it was a 50/50 shout whether myself or Jos (Buttler) went in and that probably helped because after I faced a few balls, I had no choice. I had to start taking risks because of him coming in next and then after I got dropped (on 28), it was a matter of just keep going. It was one of those days."

Morgan's knock was made more remarkable by the fact that he struggled with back spasms during the last game against West Indies and had to face a late fitness test in order to play against Afghanistan.

Morgan also praised his pace attack, headlined by Jofra Archer taking 3/52 and Mark Wood an impressive 2/40 from ten overs.

"They were very good on a wicket that did not offer a great deal. It had good bounce and turned a bit for the spinners but seam movement or swing it had none. So when guys execute hitting a good length and using their bounce well, it is satisfying because it's very hard to do," said the captain.

"When the ball doesn't move around, it obviously means your pace is important and all three guys' (Wood, Archer and Chris Woakes) pace looked good," he said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 11:39:46 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup 2019, England Cricket Team, England Vs Afghanistan, Eoin Morgan, Eoin Morgan Record, Eoin Morgan Sixes, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jos Buttler, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all