England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record of 17 sixes in an individual one-day international innings as the World Cup hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 150 runs on Tuesday.

Victory at Old Trafford saw favourites England go ahead of holders Australia to sit top of the World Cup group table on net run-rate.

Eoin Morgan and England created and broke many records en route their win in Manchester. Let’s look at some of them.

No player has now hit more sixes in an ODI innings than Morgan.

England hit 25 sixes against Afghanistan at Manchester which is now the most by a team in an ODI match.

The match between Afghanistan and England witnessed 33 sixes which is now the third most in an ODI match.

Eoin Morgan’s 148 runs against Afghanistan is now the third highest individual score for England in an ODI World Cup match.

Rashid Khan became the first spinner to concede 100-plus runs in an ODI match. He went for 110 runs against England in Manchester.

Eoin Morgan’s century in 57 balls is now the fourth fastest in ICC ODI World Cups and the fifth fastest ODI ton for England.

Eoin Morgan has now gone past MS Dhoni’s (126) record of hitting most sixes as a captain in ODIs. He also became the eighth player to hit 200-plus sixes in ODIs.

Eoin Morgan and Joe Root added 189 runs for the third wicket against Afghanistan which is now the record stand for England in an ICC ODI World Cup match.

England’s total of 397/6 is now the highest for them in ICC ODI World Cup and the sixth highest total by any team in the World Cup.

England won the match by 150 runs which is now the third largest victory margin for them in terms of runs.

