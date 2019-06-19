First Cricket
England vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review: Eoin Morgan's six-hitting spree, Rashid Khan's unwanted record and more

Eoin Morgan and England created and broke many records en route their 150-run win in Manchester over Afghanistan. Let’s look at some of them.

Umang Pabari, Jun 19, 2019 10:46:14 IST

England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record of 17 sixes in an individual one-day international innings as the World Cup hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 150 runs on Tuesday.

Victory at Old Trafford saw favourites England go ahead of holders Australia to sit top of the World Cup group table on net run-rate.

Eoin Morgan and England created and broke many records en route their win in Manchester. Let’s look at some of them.

No player has now hit more sixes in an ODI innings than Morgan.

FP1 (1)

England hit 25 sixes against Afghanistan at Manchester which is now the most by a team in an ODI match.

FP2 (1)

The match between Afghanistan and England witnessed 33 sixes which is now the third most in an ODI match.

FP3 (1)

Eoin Morgan’s 148 runs against Afghanistan is now the third highest individual score for England in an ODI World Cup match.

FP4 (1)

Rashid Khan became the first spinner to concede 100-plus runs in an ODI match. He went for 110 runs against England in Manchester.

FP5 (1)

Eoin Morgan’s century in 57 balls is now the fourth fastest in ICC ODI World Cups and the fifth fastest ODI ton for England.

FP6

Eoin Morgan has now gone past MS Dhoni’s (126) record of hitting most sixes as a captain in ODIs. He also became the eighth player to hit 200-plus sixes in ODIs.

FP7

Eoin Morgan and Joe Root added 189 runs for the third wicket against Afghanistan which is now the record stand for England in an ICC ODI World Cup match.

FP8

England’s total of 397/6 is now the highest for them in ICC ODI World Cup and the sixth highest total by any team in the World Cup.

FP9

England won the match by 150 runs which is now the third largest victory margin for them in terms of runs.

FP10

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 10:46:14 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

