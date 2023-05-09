Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan feels that Australia should consider moving David Warner down the batting order, as James and Stuart Broad, England’s seam duo has the tendency to exploit a partnership having two left-handers.

Since 2020, David Warner has scored only one century in Tests, and the southpaw recently struggled against India earlier this year, having managed just 26 runs off three innings before being replaced due to a concussion during the second innings of the second Test in Delhi.

Despite his inconsistent recent run with the bat in Tests, Warner was retained in the Australia squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, as well as the first two Ashes Tests.

“Why would you want to throw out two lefthanders to Broad and Anderson?”Vaughan was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“… looking at the way that those two bowl at lefthanders, particularly in English conditions, why would you give those two great bowlers exactly what they want at the top of the order to get themselves up and running?” he added.

Vaughan, who helped England to Ashes triumph in 2005, suggested Mitchell Marsh’s name to open along with Usman Khawaja.

“I would honestly look at someone like Mitchell Marsh to open the batting because it gets him in the team. He’s done all right against England.”

Marsh has scored 409 runs from seven matches against England, including two centuries.

Vaughan was of the opinion that Warner could find himself a place lower down the order.

“The one thing with David Warner, I know England fear him.”

“He’s such a good player when the ball that’s not moving. The ball won’t move after 30-odd overs in English conditions. Could they find a place for him at five or six?,” asked the 48-year-old.

“I wouldn’t be against looking at him down in the middle of the order to get him in the team because I think (what) others will want is his kind of tenacity and his mentality and his aggressive way,” explained the former Yorkshire cricketer.

The WTC Final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval in London from 7 June, while the Ashes series gets underway from 16 June in Birmingham’s Edgbaston.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.