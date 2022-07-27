England vs South Africa, 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, ball by ball commentary

England and South Africa take on each other in the first T20I. The ODI series between the two sides ended in a draw.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

PREVIEW: England and South Africa will lock horns with in the first T20I of the three-match series in Bristol on Wednesday.

The ODI series between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw after the Proteas won the first match while England made a strong comeback in the second to thump the South African side by 118 runs in a rain-curtailed match. Chasing 202, South Africa were bowled out for 83. The third contest was washed out.

When is the first England vs South Africa T20I match?

The first England vs South Africa T20I match will be played on 27th July, 2022 (Wednesday).

Where will the first England vs South Africa T20I match be played?

The first England vs South Africa T20I match will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

When will the first England vs South Africa T20I match start?

The first England vs South Africa T20I match will begin at 11 pm (IST).

How can I watch the first England vs South Africa T20I match?

The first England vs South Africa T20I match will be live on Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app. You can also follow the LIVE UPDATES from the match on Firstpost.com.

