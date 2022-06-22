Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England captain Eoin Morgan ruled out of third ODI against Netherlands

Eoin Morgan finishes the series without scoring any runs and two dismissals from the eight balls he faced.

England captain Eoin Morgan ruled out of third ODI against Netherlands

File image of Eoin Morgan. AP

Amstelveen, Netherlands: England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday because of a minor groin injury.

Jos Buttler will captain the team when they look for a clean sweep of the series.

The 35-year-old Morgan has registered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper. On Sunday, he departed for a seven-ball duck to go with his golden duck from the first match.

Updated Date: June 22, 2022 15:41:06 IST

