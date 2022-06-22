England captain Eoin Morgan ruled out of third ODI against Netherlands

Amstelveen, Netherlands: England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday because of a minor groin injury.

Jos Buttler will captain the team when they look for a clean sweep of the series.

The 35-year-old Morgan has registered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper. On Sunday, he departed for a seven-ball duck to go with his golden duck from the first match.

