England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At The Oval, London, 02 September, 2021

02 September, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

191/10 (61.3 ov)

466/10 (148.2 ov)

4th Test
England

England

290/10 (84.0 ov)

210/10 (92.2 ov)

India beat England by 157 runs

Live Blog
India England
191/10 (61.3 ov) - R/R 3.11 290/10 (84.0 ov) - R/R 3.45
466/10 (148.2 ov) - R/R 3.14 210/10 (92.2 ov) - R/R 2.27

Match Ended

India beat England by 157 runs

James Anderson - 2

Ollie Robinson - 6

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ollie Robinson not out 10 32 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 18.2 2 60 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 210/10 (92.2)

8 (8) R/R: 2.28

James Anderson 2(5) S.R (40)

c Rishabh Pant b Umesh Yadav
ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 5 Highlights: India beat England by 157 runs, take 2-1 series lead

ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 5 Highlights: India beat England by 157 runs, take 2-1 series lead

21:44 (IST)

Time for us to say goodbye! We are still buzzing with the incredible win that is now becoming a regular affair with this Indian team. They lead the series 2-1 and easily have been the best team so far. Thanks for joining us. We will keep bringing the best from sports for you.

Full Scorecard
21:40 (IST)

Rohit Sharma:

"Wanted to be on the field but getting that hundred was special. It was a great effort from batting unit. We just kept our head down and batted the situation. I don't think too much about that (lack of overseas hundred). It's important to embrace the challenge, back in Durham we had time off to look at our training and technique, after WTC we had 20-25 days and that was a game-changer."

He expects to be fit for the final Test.

Full Scorecard
21:35 (IST)

Virat Kohli: "I think the best thing about both the games has been the character the team has showed. We are not looking to survive in this game. This is among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain. It's relative what you call flat, field wasn't wet like the first three days, ball got scuffed up nicely, one side heavier, and exploited reverse swing perfectly. We believed as a team that we could get all ten wickets. Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets. What Shardul has done in this game stands out. His two fifties deflated the opposition. I think he batted well in both the innings. Everyone is happy with the win. It gives us more motivation to win the next Test."

Full Scorecard
21:35 (IST)

Rohit Sharma is the player of the match. 

Full Scorecard
21:31 (IST)

Joe Root:

"Frustrating not to get something out of the game. Credit to India for making the ball to reverse, outstanding bowling by Bumrah. We got to be more ruthless as the team, to be clinical, not be comfy, make big partnerships. We have played good cricket and important to remember that. Injuries have been frustrating, but those guys that have had the opportunity have been excellent." 

Full Scorecard
21:20 (IST)

Special, special win! 

Full Scorecard
21:18 (IST)

India were bowled out for 191 in the first innings and England took a 99-run lead, but as it's the case nowadays with this team, it's never over till it's over. Rohit Sharma's brilliance, Chetshwar Pujara's useful knock and vital lower-order contributions from Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur helped India set an imposing target of 368. 

England made a good start with a 100-run opening partnership and at one stage it looked like they could go for a win, but somehow, on a not so responsive pitch, Indian bowlers kept taking regular wickets and that Jasprit Bumrah incredible spell in the middle where he cleaned up Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow set the tone as visitors eventually clinched a 157-run win.

Full Scorecard
21:18 (IST)

Stunning bowling performance! 

Full Scorecard
21:17 (IST)

Take a bow, Team India! 

Full Scorecard
21:13 (IST)

India take 2-1 series lead! 

A memorable bowling performance from India, taking 10 wickets in two sessions and a few more overs on Day 5, on a pitch that didn't have any real demons. This team is amazing. This bowling attack is beyond world class. Nothing is impossible for these guys. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
21:13 (IST)

India take 2-1 series lead! 

A memorable bowling performance from India, taking 10 wickets in two sessions and a few more overs on Day 5, on a pitch that didn't have any real demons. This team is amazing. This bowling attack is beyond world class. Nothing is impossible for these guys. 
21:09 (IST)

India beat England by 157 runs!

REVIEW AND OUT! 

Anderson given out caught behind trying to play a short ball. Indian players were ecstatic, however, Anderson reviewed immediately but there is a faint edge. India win! 
20:51 (IST)

OUT! 

Craig Overton b Umesh Yadav 10(29)

The fast length ball squares up Overton and hits his back arm before breaking the stumps. The hard new ball gets India an immediate wicket. Overton looks in some serious pain. 
20:12 (IST)

Umesh Yadav strikes! 

Bowls on the pads, Woakes flicks but there's a fielder at short midwicket. Rahul takes a good low catch. Players are off the field because it's tea time. Woakes c Rahul b Umesh Yadav
20:10 (IST)

After 84 overs,England 193/7 ( Chris Woakes 18 , Craig Overton 5)

Bumrah goes short against Overton, the batsman brings the bat up to defend. Full and angling in delivery by Bumrah, Overton misses his shot and the ball hits the front pad. Umpire raises his finger after a LBW appeal. Overton reviews and it's the right call. Ball clearly missing the stumps. Overton then flicks the ball towards leg-side and takes two runs.    
19:50 (IST)

Played on!

Shardul into the attack and he picks the big wicket of Root. The skipper gets a big inside edge while trying to guide the ball towards third man and stumps are broken. Root b Thakur 36(78) 
18:52 (IST)

Another one bites the dust. 

The ball from Jadeja spins and bounces after pitching on the rough. Moeen taps, the ball hits inside half of the bat and goes into the hands of forward short leg fielder. Moeen Ali c (sub)Suryakumar Yadav b Jadeja 0(4) 
18:45 (IST)

BOWLED!

In swinging yorker to Bairstow who's late with his block. Stumps are shattered again. Bairstow b Bumrah 0(4)
18:36 (IST)

BOOM!

Bumrah's 100th Test wicket. Nip-backer to Pope who misses the ball and stumps are broken. What a ball, what a bowler! Ollie Pope b Bumrah 2(11)
18:22 (IST)

Wow! 

Jadeja bowls on the rough, the ball turns, beats Hameed on his defence and clips the off-stump. Top class from the spinner. Haseeb Hameed b Jadeja 63(193)
17:35 (IST)

Lunch on final day! 

England 131/2. 54 runs were added in the first session. India got two wickets. Burns fell to a jaffa from Shardul, but Malan got run out after Hameed had a brain fade. The match is very much in balance and all results are still possible but India would feel they have the momentum in their favour. England need 237 more to win.
17:07 (IST)

RUN OUT! 

Dawid Malan run out sub Mayank Agarwal/Pant) 5 (33)

There never was a single there. Hameed softly drives one to cover point and asks Malan to take a tight single. Mayank Agarwal collects it quickly, releases it swiftly and Pant does the rest. Big wicket for India.
16:15 (IST)

FIFTY! Hameed takes three runs to mid-wicket and completes his half-century. Fighting innings this form the youngster. 
16:09 (IST)

Wicket! 

Rory Burns c Pant b Thakur 50(125)

Brilliant delivery by Thakur to dismiss Burns. Out of nowhere, he gets the ball to hold its line. The ball was angeled into Burns from round the wicket but held its line to take the edge to Pant. Indians are celebrating wildly.
16:08 (IST)

FIFTY! Burns brings up his half-century with two runs to square leg. A fifty on home ground. Brilliant. 

ENG vs IND, 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: India take 2-1 series lead! A memorable bowling performance from India, taking 10 wickets in two sessions and a few more overs on Day 5, on a pitch that didn't have any real demons. This team is amazing. This bowling attack is beyond world class. Nothing is impossible for these guys.

Day 4 report: Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed held firm on Sunday to give England hope of a record-breaking win in the fourth Test against India at the Oval.

England were 77-0 at the close of the fourth day, needing a further 291 runs to reach a daunting target of 368 after India had piled up 466 in their second innings, with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur sharing a stand of exactly 100.

But left-hander Burns was 31 not out on his Surrey home ground and fellow opener Hameed 43 not out to set up a tantalising finish, with this five-match series already intriguingly poised at 1-1.

India have again omitted off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, a bowler with 413 Test wickets to his credit but yet to feature this series, on an Oval pitch renowned for taking turn late in the game.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled tidily but without success in a spell of 0-28 in 13 overs.

"It's poised to be an excellent game, I thought the boys batted excellently tonight," England all-rounder Moeen Ali told Sky Sports. "Jadeja is going to be the biggest threat."

Meanwhile India batting coach Vikram Rathour told reporters: "Jadeja will play a massive role tomorrow...He's bowled really well today, with a lot of control and did create opportunities. Tomorrow, with a little bit of luck, I think those opportunities will turn into wickets."

And the odds are still in the tourists' favour.

LIVE India vs England Live Cricket Score Today, India vs England, india vs england match live score, india vs england 4th test live score, india vs england test match live, india vs england 4th test score, match score india vs england, live cricket score india vs england, india vs england 4th test 2021, india vs england live, test live score, ind vs england live score,

ENG vs IND Cricket Score Updates 4th Test Day 5 and live Streaming, When where to watch match India vs England. AP

The most England have made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test is 362-9, requiring 359, against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

But Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten century saw England to that thrilling one-wicket win two years ago, is not playing in this series while the all-rounder takes a mental health break from all cricket.

When India captain Virat Kohli was caught at slip off spinner Moeen for 44 - his 21st successive Test innings without a hundred -- India had a healthy but not unassailable lead of 213 runs.

Pant (50) and Thakur (60), however, shared a partnership of 100 in just 155 balls.

For Thakur, fit following a hamstring injury that had kept him out since the drawn first Test in Nottingham, it was his second fifty of the match following his 57 in India's first-innings 191.

Even James Anderson, Test cricket's most successful fast bowler, was made to look every one of his 39 years when Thakur hoisted him through deep midwicket, with the ball no longer deviating in the air or off the pitch.

England's plight was summed up when, with India 376-6, Pant was sent back by Thakur after going for a needlessly risky single on 37 only for Moeen to miss with a shy at the stumps from midwicket while Hameed, who fumbled the return, also failed to run him out.

Thakur's third fifty in four Tests came in just 65 balls, including five fours and a superb straight six off seamer Ollie Robinson.

England captain Joe Root eventually had Thakur edging his occasional off-spin to Craig Overton at slip before Pant, batting responsibly after repeatedly giving his wicket away this series, was caught and bowled by Moeen.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth England-India Test match:

When will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 2 September, 2021.

Where will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth Test between England and India will be played at The Oval in London.

What time will the fourth India vs England Test begin?

The fourth Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm on Day 1.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the fourth England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: September 06, 2021 21:47:09 IST

Tags:

