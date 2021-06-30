Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
LIVE Score, England vs India, 2nd ODI at Taunton: Mithali Raj and Co aim to keep series alive with victory

17:38 (IST)

India skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday rued that her side "lacked intent" in all three departments of the game in the opening ODI and hinted that the team-combination could change in the second match against England.

India suffered an eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of the hosts in the series-opening match in Bristol on Sunday.

She also hinted that there would be change in team composition for the second match on Wednesday.

17:23 (IST)

India are a team that generally prefers to chase, but toss is not something you can control in cricket, and more often than not whenever Raj and Co are asked to set a target they keep coming short. It was no different in Bristol.

Having asked to bat first, India could only manage 201/8 from the 50 overs. In reply, England chased down the target inside 35 overs, with 91 balls to spare. England, albeit with the benefit of chasing, scored at a rate of 5.86 runs per over, and at that rate, could have got around 293 had they batted full quota. India scored at a rate of 4.02 runs per over.

17:10 (IST)

India will have to shed their outdated batting approach and play more freely to bounce back against formidable hosts England in the second women’s ODI in Taunton on Wednesday.

India consumed as many as 181 dot balls on way to posting a below par 201 which England chased down rather comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday.

The game could see India making multiple changes in the playing eleven as the batters' inability to rotate strike is proving to be a big issue for the team.

17:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd ODI to be played between India women and England women at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Mithali Raj and Co need to win today to make a comeback in the series. If they lose today, England will seal the series 2-0.  

Preview, 2nd ODI: India suffered a big loss in the first ODI against England, losing the series opener by eight wickets. Mithali Raj and her team will aiming comeback in the second game on Wednesday in order to level the series and keep it alive.

The India captain played well in the first game but it was not enough to take her side home as India struggled to get to a decent total. The snail-paced India innings, in fact, cost them the game, England racing to the target in just under 35 overs with plenty of wickets in hand.

Punam Raut and Raj played too many dots in the middle overs in their response to loss of early wickets. They had steadied Indian innings after early dismissals of openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma but the pace of the innings and failure of other batters meant India finished with only 201 on the board at the end of the allotted 50 overs.

India captain Mithali Raj needs to ste up in the 2nd ODI. AP

England's Tammy Beaumont (87 off 87), Natalie Sciver (74 off 74) played in completely contrasting manner as they raced past the total with over 15 overs remaining.

In the second ODI, India need to fix their weakness, which is maintaining a healthy run-rate while batting. Also, the new-ball bowlers are expected to put on a better show.

Squads:

England Squad: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy

