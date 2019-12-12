Easier to schedule pink-ball Test against India if they are certain to make World Test Championship final: Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts
India had refused to play a pink-ball Test during their last tour of Australia but last month they hosted their first day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata with Sourav Ganguly taking the initiative after becoming the BCCI president.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs DEL Kerala drew with Delhi
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Nagaland by 110 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Assam drew with Services
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: 'My home is burning'; Assamese singer Papon cancels Delhi concert; curfew imposed in Tinsukia, Jorhat
-
SC orders probe into Telangana encounters: Extrajudicial killings are shock to India's legal conscience and have no place in a democracy
-
Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor: Central bank is a quiet, but happening place with current chief at helm for a year
-
Citizenship Amendment Bill was part of BJP manifesto; Congress insinuations an insult to collective intelligence of electorate
-
Rishi Kapoor on returning to Hindi films and his 'second stint': 'I don’t mind if the film is small. I’m not a star, I’m an actor'
-
UK Election 2019: As Britain goes to the polls, here's a look at key players, issues and process of picking the next PM
-
On board the Vivek Express, India's longest train journey, covering 9 states in 5 days
-
Volatility, thy name is onion: A deep-dive into water, markets and the great Indian onion story
-
Champions League: Bayern Munich beat Tottenham Hotspur to stroll into Last-16; Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta ease through
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Melbourne: Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts feels it will be easier to convince India to play a pink-ball match Down Under next year if Virat Kohli's team is certain to reach the World Test Championship final.
India had refused to play a pink-ball Test during their last tour of Australia but last month they hosted their first day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata with Sourav Ganguly taking the initiative after becoming the BCCI president.
India played Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in first day-night Test for both teams. Source:SportzPics
"I absolutely believe we should be playing one pink-ball Test in the Indian series next year," Roberts was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
"India to their credit are doing very well in this World Test Championship, and it's highly likely that they will make the final in 2021."
"I suspect that will make it easier to schedule a day-night Test next season if India have relative certainty of making the WTC final, then there is less reason not to play a day-night Test and more reason to play one."
The inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship, which culminates with a final in England in 2021, features nine Test playing nations with each playing a home and away bilateral series.
Each team will be able to score a maximum of 120 points from each series and the two teams with the most points at the end of the league stage will contest the final.
Currently India are atop the points table with seven wins from seven Tests and are likely to seal their final spot.
The idea of hosting a pink ball game in India was the brainchild of Ganguly and Roberts said the match showed that the country is opening up towards Day/Night Test.
"Also with Sourav Ganguly coming into the presidency of the BCCI, he's been very proactive in scheduling the first day-night Test in India, and we saw that was a sellout in three days, which is very different to what the previous day series have looked at in terms of ticket sales," he said.
"There is an openness from India and an understanding that it is good for cricket."
India had started their tour of Australia at Adelaide in the previous series, while the hosts always wants to play the first Test of a major series at the Gabba, where they haven't lost since 1988 and Roberts said getting India to Gabba shouldn't be a problem.
"I don't see India being opposed to that, there is a lot to work through. But I don't see India being opposed to any venue."
Australia is keen to host two Pink-ball Tests against India, an idea which was shot down by Ganguly, saying it was a "bit too much".
Indian captain Virat Kohli, however, had said that he was "open to do anything" as long as there was a practice match under lights.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 12, 2019 16:34:20 IST
Also See
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says India should play one day-night Test in every series, will implement it at other venues
Sourav Ganguly says no need of full-time CAC; BCCI will approach SC to seek clarity on conflict of interest clause
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly says Cricket Australia's plan to have two day-night Tests in same series is 'a bit too much'